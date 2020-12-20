Fonclaire’s Milton ‘Wire’ Austin dies

Milton “Wire” Austin

FLASHBACK: Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, left, chats with NLCB Fonclaire Steel Orchestra manager and captain Milton “Wire” Austin during a visit to the band’s pan theatre on Dottin Street, San Fernando, in January 2018. Austin died yesterday at his home in Pleasantville, San Fernando. —Photo: TREVOR WATSON

Milton “Wire” Austin, a founding member of the Fonclaire Steel Orchestra, has died. He was 79.

Austin, a father of two, passed away at his San Fernando home around 6.10 a.m. yesterday.

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello said Austin’s passing was a great loss for the city and he called for young pan players to emulate his standards and principles.

In an interview with the Express, Regrello said Austin had been ailing from respiratory problems for the past year.

“He has been ailing with a breathing and lung problem for the past year. He was at the San Fernando General Hospital and then Mt Hope,” he said.

Austin’s wife Joan was at his side when he passed, Regrello said.

He said Austin contributed considerably to the city for almost five decades.

“We lost a real icon and somebody who has contributed considerably not only to the steelpan art form but to the community of Les Effort East. He has been a standard bearer in that area since the 50s as an activist,” he said.

Regrello urged those who trained under Austin’s guidance to continue performing at his standard and to emulate the principles and values he stood for.

Austin had led his band to several victories over the decades, winning the South/Central Panorama multiple times and placing in the top three at the national Panorama competition.

His passing was also mourned by Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell, who described Austin as an iconic arranger and band leader.

Mitchell said: “‘Wire’ Austin has contributed significantly to our culture and has served us well. His musical arrangements will remain with us. I thank him for his role in creating the proud and formidable Fonclaire steelband and for the sweet melodies he arranged over the past decades. San Fernando and Trinidad and Tobago will forever remain eternally grateful for his contribution.”

