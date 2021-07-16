Food establishments get ready for Monday

The countdown is on.
Many restaurants and food establishments in the Port of Spain area yesterday began cleaning and sanitising their businesses, in anticipation of reopening come Monday.
One week ago, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that all restaurants, food establishments, itinerant and non-itinerant food services will be allowed to provide drive-through, curbside and takeaway services starting on Monday.
When the Express visited Ariapita Avenue yesterday, where dozens of food establishments which have been closed for over two months are located, there was a buzz of activity.
The Express observed three employees cleaning at Subway. The workers said they were called in by management to clean the kitchen and customer area yesterday and today, and on Sunday they would begin preparing the food.
Similarly, over at Wendy’s, two employees were seen outside cleaning appliances, while another employee was painting the exterior of the building.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, manager of Basil Bistro Allan Sirjoo said, “We’re looking forward to having plenty customers on Monday. It has been hard on the business for the last two to three months, no finance. But we’re gearing up to reopen on Monday. We’re sanitising everything. We’re cleaning, painting, polishing the floors and getting everything ready to ensure that it’s safe for our customers.”
When the Express arrived at the small family-owned restaurant, Sirjoo was painting the outside gate. He said there would be curbside pick-up and deliveries when they reopen.
‘Welcome back specials’
Supervisor at Hassan’s Gyro Nikita Juman said, “We’re emptying out everything, cleaning out, and we’ve started bringing in new goods. We’re not sure what to expect on Monday as yet.”
Juman said to ensure their customers adhere to all public health regulations, there is an app for customers to order curbside pick-up. A delivery service is also being offered.
At Yousef Gyro next-door, several workers were seen sweeping and mopping the kitchen area.
The owner told the Express since yesterday morning, his staff began cleaning, firing up the grills and servicing the kitchen, in anticipation of serving their customers on Monday.
He said his business is accustomed to having long lines, but that will not be possible from Monday.
Customers are encouraged to call in advance to place their order, but when they arrive, “they need to take their items and leave immediately”, he said.
Though both gyro establishments said they will resume with full staff, employees at Wendy’s said staff members are being rotated.
One employee at Wendy’s said there will also be a staff meeting on Monday to discuss employee vaccination.
In addition to physical preparation, many popular fast food restaurants are flooding social media with posts of “welcome back specials” when they reopen. These include establishments such as Church’s Chicken and Rituals’ Coffee House.
Doubles anticipation
One of the most anticipated food services to reopen on Monday is T&T’s favourite street food—doubles.
Speaking with the Express via phone yesterday, one of the owners of several D’Original Sauce Hot Doubles, Kelly Hosein-Richards, said, “Definitely we are anxious to open back, but we’re also overwhelmed because we anticipate that hundreds of people will be looking forward to having their doubles early Monday morning.
“We are hoping we can control the crowd because we do not want a situation where the crowds cause us to have to shut down again.
“We’ve begun sanitising and cleaning. We usually make everything fresh on the spot, so we’ll be having full sanitisation taking place, placing markers just like the groceries have markers for the lines for customers, and we want everyone to follow all the guidelines.”
She added that most of her staff received at least their first shot of the Sinopharm vaccine when the food and beverage sector began mass vaccination on Thursday.
She said the only issue she’s having at the moment in preparation for reopening is being issued a curfew pass.
She added, “We’re usually out from as early as 2 a.m. and 2.30 a.m. in order to prepare to start selling by 6 a.m.
“Right now they’re giving us problems to get the pass, but we’re working on it.”
At present, the public is allowed to be outdoors only between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m., unless authorised with a curfew pass issued by police.