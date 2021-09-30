Food inflation 4.9%

It is what Trinidadians have been living with for many months—a “surge” in international commodity prices such as sugar, wheat and vegetable oils which has led to an increase in food prices.
The Central Bank (CBTT) also yesterday attributed higher food inflation to increased shipping costs, transportation delays and adverse weather conditions which have “led to a discernible increase in food prices”.
“The latest information from the Central Statistical Office shows that food inflation (year-on-year) rose from 3.2 per cent in January to 4.9 per cent in July 2021,” the CBTT said in its latest Monetary Policy Report. “The largest increases were recorded for vegetables, fruits, milk, cheese and eggs.”
Core inflation (which excludes food items) remained relatively contained at 1.6 per cent in July 2021, with headline inflation measuring 2.2 per cent, but these could rise further in coming months in light of recently announced increases in transportation fares, the bank stated.
During the second quarter, shortfalls in natural gas availability hampered production of liquefied natural gas and ammonia, while methanol output surpassed levels of the corresponding period of the previous year when several facilities had been shut down, the report said.
“Nationwide restrictions on movement and on permissible activities in order to curb the spread of the (Covid-19) virus severely impacted production and distribution of many non-energy goods and services in recent months,” the bank noted. “Despite this, improvements occurred in the electricity, water, finance and real estate sub-sectors.”
Credit growth
The relaxation of restrictions in the context of higher levels of vaccinations is expected to lead to a resumption in non-energy production—in particular construction, distribution and food services—in the final quarter, the report said.
“Monetary and financial indicators point to ample liquidity and signs of an incipient recovery in credit demand in some sectors. Commercial banks’ unremunerated excess reserves at the Central Bank amounted to $8.3 billion in mid-September 2021, up from $7.5 billion at the end of March.”
The annual growth rate in credit to the private sector has been positive since April 2021, with some substitution away from consumer and business credit towards real estate mortgage loans, the bank stated.
“On the business side, there has been a noticeable rise in loans for construction, alongside a decline in financing for services... Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago’s international reserves rose to US$7.0 billion at September 17, 2021 (over eight months of prospective imports), partly due to the inclusion of US$644 million from the International Monetary Fund’s general allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) in late August,” it pointed out.
Taking all factors into account, the Monetary Policy Committee has decided to maintain the repo rate at 3.50 per cent.
The bank noted that overall global economic performance continues to recover, underpinned by widespread vaccination efforts, easing of pandemic restrictions and accommodative fiscal and monetary policies.
“Nonetheless, the pace of recovery across countries is very uneven, given varied access to vaccines and the resurgence of the virus in many areas. Control of Covid-19 and its variants by way of herd immunity is also being hampered by the reluctance of some individuals to be vaccinated, even when vaccines are available,” the bank said. The next monetary policy announcement is scheduled for December 31.