Two fast food outlets were robbed on Sunday.
The latest incident took place at Mario’s Pizzeria in El Dorado.
Police were told that at about 4.20 p.m., workers were at the establishment on Eastern Main Road when two men entered the building and approached the cashier.
One of the men pulled a firearm and announced a hold-up. He then demanded that the workers open up the safe but they ran to a room at the back of the building and locked it.
The suspects did not pursue them. Instead, they grabbed a cash register and took approximately $3,200 which represented the day’s sales.
The men left the building and entered a black Toyota Corolla and drove off.
On Sunday morning, police were told that a safe at Burger King in Trincity Mall had been stolen.
The outlet had been secured on Saturday night. When workers returned at 10.30 a.m. on Sunday, they discovered that the safe, which contained an estimated $6,500 in cash, was missing.
Checks were made and no forced entry or exit point was found. CCTV footage was requested.