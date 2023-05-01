FOOLISH RACE TALK

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday blasted a pundit and the Opposition Leader for comments on race and crime.
While the Prime Minister did not identify the pundit by name, he made a clear reference to Pundit Satyanand Maharaj who told reporters on Wednesday that urban youths from the East-West Corridor were responsible for crime in Aranjuez and were targeting people of East Indian ethnicity.
Speaking at the People’s National Movement (PNM) Sports and Family Day at Toco Secondary School, Rowley described the comments as “foolishness”.
“When the Opposition Leader and one or two pundits want to get up and say that the crime that we are all facing, that we are all exposed to and victims of, when they want to get up and say that is black people are attacking Indian people, I say to you stop and do not go down that road. That is a road of no return. This country does not need that racial division,” the Prime Minister said.
The Prime Minister recalled how a home invasion had affected his family years ago.
Rowley said his wife Sharon Rowley was seven months pregnant with their first daughter when at 1 a.m. a man entered their bedroom in their Goodwood Park home.
“I was stunned by this development in Goodwood Park, of all places. As I saw the man, I went for his throat and the man took one step back and then he thought about it and he jumped and left. I called the police, Four Roads police. When the police came, they came into the bedroom. The superintendent picked up a sheath for a dagger eight inches long that was left on my ledge. Had the intruder not thought for a second and jumped out, you would not have seen me today, as I would have been a statistic and it would have had nothing to do with my race, my religion or my class,” Rowley charged.
He said: “So I don’t want to hear any foolishness from the pundit... or the Opposition Leader (Kamla Persad-Bissessar) because she has laid the groundwork for that kind of problem in the country that I want to ask them to stay away from.”
Rowley acknowledged that the country was going through a difficult period, but called on people not to make it more difficult than they could be.
“The PNM, in its 68 years of existence, has never taken that racial position. We lived here with Dole Chadee and his gang. It does not matter your race or colour, we are all exposed to the criminal elements and if you have what the criminal wants, they would come for what they want,” the Prime Minister said.
He also said Persad-Bissessar should not bother to bring her proposal for “Stand your ground” legislation to the Parliament as the Government will not be supporting it.
Persad-Bissessar has argued that this kind of legislation is needed because of the increasing number of home invasions throughout the country.
Rowley said the Opposition had another motive.
“The crime for picking a mango in somebody’s yard cannot be being shot to death...Right now in America where they have passed that law in some states, they are trying their best to get that law off the books because some people who hate other people are using that law to kill people like they kill flies and cockroaches. You are wrong, the PNM will never support that,” the Prime Minister said.
Bomb threats at schools
Rowley also commented on the bomb threat that caused the evacuation of more than 60 schools across the country on Friday.
“You think that it is accidental that on the very day that the Opposition is having a vote of no confidence against National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, you wake up and nearly all the schools have a bomb threat? Do you think that was accidental? You know if you were to shut down every school in this country, by calling in a bomb threat the chaos it would cause to the children and their parents?” he said.
The Prime Minister also criticised those who are against making the Caribbean Court of Justice the final appellate court in the country.
He noted also that the Government intends to move to dismantle all service commissions by 2024.
“These so-called independent service commissions are hamstringing the country and there are certain things that will never change and will never improve, as long as basic management is lacking. And what we want in the 21st century is to abolish all the service commissions and replace them with one tribunal. I know for sure the Opposition would not support this legislation when it comes to Parliament next year,” Rowley said.
The Prime Minister called on the crowd gathered in Toco to begin to nominate people for local government elections.