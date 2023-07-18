Friends and Family Community Group (FFCG) of Carenage, host of the 2023 Carenage All Star Football League, is hoping that the tournament will cast a positive light on the community.
The football league, a staple sporting initiative in the community, which was launched last Saturday at the Carenage Fish Fry, will see 12 teams participate in the tournament starting on July 21, at Carenage Recreation Ground on Haig Street.
Speaking at the tournament’s festive launch, FFCG chairman Kyron Williams said there was uncertainty about hosting the tournament following two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“In the village of Carenage, football is embedded in our DNA and it is always a privilege to be hosting the league. We had two years of the pandemic and then we had about a year for sponsors to recover. I hope that the league will make an impact within the community and environs and that the community will not only come out and enjoy the game but will also enjoy the benefits of coming together and supporting our footballers,” Williams said.
FFCG co-director and event coordinator Nicola Williams said the tournament has enjoyed more than six decades of success.
‘Conduit for
community growth’
“This football tournament started over 60 years ago and quite a number of people hosted it or participated in it in some way or another, and every time someone goes, there is always somebody waiting to host it. FFCG took over in 2013, and we hope that when the time comes for us to step aside, there will always be someone waiting to take over from us,” she said.
“This tournament is one of FFCG’s biggest events that we host annually. Carenage is known for football and every time you look at the national football team, you can identify somebody with Carenage roots as a part of the team. Carenage is probably the only community in the country that puts forth the most national football players. But, sadly, Carenage also has a stigma and it is our intention to do whatever we can, as little as it is, to cast a bright and positive light over the community,” Nicola Williams added.
She said the tournament is a conduit for community growth and positive impact.
“So, if this football tournament is just one of our ways of showcasing the community in a positive light, drawing much-needed attention to the positive aspects and the talent that the community has to offer, then we are always willing and ready to carry that mantle.”
Nicola Williams said the Carenage Fish Fry has quickly become a community landmark.
“Carenage is known for football, sporting events, coming together and having a good time. We intentionally chose to launch the league at the Fish Fry instead of the Haig Street Savannah because the Fish Fry facility has become one of the landmarks in Carenage now. We invite people to come to Carenage more often and enjoy the Fish Fry and then visit the Haig Street Recreational Ground to see a game of football,” she said.
Sponsors of the Carenage All Star Football League include the Office of the Prime Minister Sports and Cultural Fund, the Ministry of Sport, and the Office of the Member of Parliament for Diego Martin West, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
The opening game kicks off on Friday with One United versus Scorpion at 7 p.m.
The Carenage All Star Football League will run until September.