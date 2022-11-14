For our fallen heroes

Poised and proud, President Paula-Mae Weekes stepped forward and placed a wreath beneath the Cenotaph of the fallen soldier at Memorial Park, Port of Spain, yesterday.
The President led the National Day of Remembrance 2022 in honour of all who served and in memory of those who fell in World Wars I (1914-1918) and II (1939-1945).
Before Weekes, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, followed by Chief Justice Ivor Archie and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, had also laid wreaths.
Remembrance Day (Armistice Day) is usually observed on November 11 to mark the end of hostilities in World War I, at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
The display of patriotism was heralded with the singing of the National Anthem, parade of units, firing of the First Gun and playing of “The Last Post” and “The Long Reveille” sounded by the drummers.
Referring to Memorial Park and the Cenotaph, Lieutenant Cmd Kerron Valere said: “The majestic and historic monument was formally unveiled on June 28, 1924 and honours Trinidad and Tobago nationals who served and died in World Wars I and II. Trinidad and Tobago joins the rest of the British Commonwealth to honour all who served and in memory of those who fell in World War I and II.”
Poppies, marches
The majority of those in attendance wore poppies on their left pockets, commemorating military personnel who perished during the wars. The poppies also symbolised resilience —that amid the fighting and shelling, poppies flourished in the churned-up soil of the battlefield.
Another important element was two loud explosions marking the start and end of two minutes of silence for the deceased.
Led by Parade Commander Lt Colonel D Metivier, Parade Sergeant Major, Warrant Officer Class 1 Terrence Aming marched among the armed and unarmed detachments.
Among those marching were members of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment, Coast Guard, Defence Force (reserves), Police Service male and female detachments, Colour Party and Trinidad and Tobago Cadet Force.
Members of the unarmed contingents were the Fire Service, Prison Service and Red Cross Society.
As the parade opened, parade adjutant Flight Lieutenant Kishan Ramsingh ordered the armed detachments to fix bayonets. Ramsingh then handed over the parade to second-in-command Major Barry George, who handed it over to Lieutenant Colonel Metevier. Music was provided by the Regiment Band and Corps of Drums.
Another important segment was laying of wreaths by the diplomatic corps and mayors.
Inter Religious Organisation (IRO) president Pundit Lloyd Mukram Sirjoo prayed for God’s blessings upon the country and said: “Let Thy name be known on our lips.”