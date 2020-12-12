The family of teenager Ashanti Riley is being forced to flee their home following her murder.
Ashanti’s aunt, Lisa Riley, said yesterday the family intends to move out of the San Juan community soon. “We would not stay at this residence. We have to uproot ourselves again and move, but we are definitely moving,” she said.
Ashanti’s family had only moved to Sunshine Avenue two months ago before tragedy struck.
Family and friends of the murdered 18-year-old also vowed yesterday that her death will not be in vain, as they gathered for “Drive for Justice”, a motorcade in a show of solidarity for Ashanti and other women who have been victims of violent crimes.
Ashanti went missing on November 29. Her body was found in a river off Upper La Canoa Road, Santa Cruz, on December 4.
Speaking yesterday at Ashanti’s Sunshine Avenue, San Juan, home, Lisa Riley called for communities to become closer knit and aware of the people living among them.
“We need to stop hiding and be more sociable because we have neighbours that don’t even know that there were two little girls living here. Some of them have been living in this community for 42 years and don’t even know six people in Sunshine Avenue, and that has to stop. We have to bring back a sort of love in the neighbourhood,” she said.
She said she hopes the motorcade will help to bring about awareness. “We want to bring about awareness. Too many women and children are being murdered, and a lot of families are not getting closure. There are too many missing persons,” she said.
Riley said the family has received an outpouring of love and support from many in the community, adding that there has been a wave of solidarity over the last couple of days.
“We have been receiving support from people in the neighbourhood. We have been getting an outpouring of love and support from the taxi-drivers as well,” she said.
Fighting chance
Riley said Ashanti’s death would not be in vain. “I intend to use Ashanti’s name to bring awareness. I don’t believe that Ashanti is the last woman to die like this, so we have to bring awareness through some sort of foundation in her name to continue to support the women in this community,” she said.
While Riley said she is not sure how she feels about the death penalty, she did call for stiffer laws for perpetrators of violent crimes and registration for “PH” drivers.
“If we are going to talk about things like rape and murder, we do need more stringent laws for those types of crimes. We need some change and reform in the judicial system,” she said.
She agreed that pepper spray would give women a fighting chance.
“I believe women deserve a fighting chance by having something to protect themselves.
“I also think if we have some sort of registration for ‘PH’ drivers, we would know their background so we could not have these guys transport our children,” she said.
Prevention, pepper spray and guns
Member of Parliament for Barataria/San Juan Saddam Hosein, who helped to organise the motorcade, said he supports the use of pepper spray and the granting of Firearm User’s Licences (FULs).
“I support the call for anything to protect women, being pepper spray or FUL. But we have to look at prevention. We have to look at why men are behaving in this manner, and why are they being so violent. We have to prevent it before we can cure it, so we have to take a holistic approach.
“We have to look at the criminal justice system because for far too long, we have women in this country who have applied for protection orders from the court and yet are being killed because it’s an empty piece of paper. We need to enforce the laws so that our women and children can be protected.
“We chose Woodford Square as the end point of the motorcade because it is a junction where the Parliament sits and the Parliament makes the laws for the protection of women. And right across the street is the Hall of Justice, where we expect to get justice for Ashanti and the other hundreds of women who are victims of violence.
“It very unfortunate that Ashanti would have died in this way, but we have to use this opportunity now to protect other young women because Ashanti’s death should not go in vain,” Hosein said.
Ashanti’s funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. tomorrow at the Mr D’Or SDA Church.