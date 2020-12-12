The family of teenager Ashanti Riley is being forced to flee their home following her murder.

Ashanti’s aunt, Lisa Riley, said yesterday the family intends to move out of the San Juan community soon. “We would not stay at this residence. We have to uproot ourselves again and move, but we are definitely moving,” she said.

Ashanti’s family had only moved to Sunshine Avenue two months ago before tragedy struck.

Family and friends of the murdered 18-year-old also vowed yesterday that her death will not be in vain, as they gathered for “Drive for Justice”, a motorcade in a show of solidarity for Ashanti and other women who have been victims of violent crimes.

Ashanti went missing on November 29. Her body was found in a river off Upper La Canoa Road, Santa Cruz, on December 4.