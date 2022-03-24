A foreign firm will be hired to assist the commission of enquiry (CoE) led by Jamaican judge Cecil Dennis Morrison to investigate the Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd diving tragedy that led to the death of four divers on February 25.
On March 10, Energy Minister Stuart Young announced the establishment of a three-member commission composed of Justice Morrison, subsea specialist Gregory Wilson and a third member to be sought from a specialist international investigative firm.
During the Prime Minister’s Question Time at yesterday’s Parliament sitting, at the Red House, Port of Spain, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said his Government was advised that a foreign firm can be hired to act in a consultant role to the two-member commission, “and that is what we propose to do”.
He said having done that, the Government will facilitate the physical infrastructural arrangement and other support for the commission.
Rowley said it would be up to the commission’s chairman to determine what calls are made for papers and appearances.
The commission, he said, would conduct itself as an independent body.
Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj has been appointed counsel to the commission.
OSHA enquiry
Asked by Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal whether the divers’ families have received any compensation of any kind from the Government, Rowley said: “I have no such information.”
Opposition MP Rudranath Indarsingh asked Rowley if Cabinet has been advised when the investigation launched by the Occupational Safety and Health Authority and Agency (OSHA) into the accident will be completed.
Rowley said under law, the investigation by OSHA is not a matter for the Cabinet until a report is produced.
Asked by Indarsingh if the Government had enquired into the timeline for completion, Rowley said the Government made no such enquiry as it expects OSHA to conduct its business with dispatch.
On March 8, Rowley announced that a five-member committee chaired by attorney Shiv Sharma, with members Eugene Tiah, Wilson and two nominees from BP and Shell, to probe the incident would be scrapped and replaced with a CoE. Tiah had resigned from the commission prior to the PM’s announcement.
The deceased divers are Fyzal Kurban, Kazim Ali Jr, Rishi Nagassar and Yusuf Henry.
One diver, Christopher Boodram, survived the disaster.
Kamla: Justice delayed is justice denied
Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar noted yesterday that nearly a month after the Paria diving disaster, the CoE is yet to commence.
Persad-Bissessar said the delay “raises suspicions” that Prime Minister Rowley is more interested in protecting his friend, Paria chairman Newman George, than getting the truth.
In a release, Persad-Bissessar noted that nearly a month after the tragic events at Paria Fuel where four divers lost their lives, the public is no closer to learning the truth about what happened that day.
“To make matters worse, the Rowley Government is still nowhere close to finalising the details of the promised commission of enquiry into this disaster,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said that Rowley’s announcement that the Government is going to make yet another change to the composition of the enquiry, as well as his failure to say when the enquiry will begin its work, raises suspicions of “cover-up and deflection”.
“It’s simply inexcusable that while Rowley continues to drag his feet over what was the worst industrial disaster for nearly 40 years, Rowley’s close friend Newman George still occupies the post of chairman of Paria Fuel,” said Persad-Bissessar.
“While the Government uses paid PNM bloggers to attack the families of the divers and treat the sole survivor as an enemy of the State, no questions have been asked by the Rowley Government of Newman George and the board at Paria Fuel,” she added.
Persad-Bissessar said it is “obscene” that the company’s board and management still have their jobs.
Persad-Bissessar said it is vitally important that the CoE begins its duties as quickly as possible, and that Rowley sees no need for urgency regarding this matter is appalling.