THE storming of the US Capitol Hill in Washington DC, USA, yesterday left Americans and foreign residents of the US in shock.
The Express spoke to several people in the United States who shared their emotions over the chaos that unfolded.
Here are some of them:
Camille Dickson,
Maryland:
“I’m a naturalised citizen. I can’t believe what I’m seeing today. I can’t believe the double standard. We saw officers in riot gear waiting in DC for peaceful protests over the summer and now the mayor of DC had to beg other states for help.
“I live in Maryland, about 45 minutes away from DC. The governors of (Virginia) and (Maryland) stepped up and responded faster than the Department of Defence did. This was wrong. This is not what the US is.
“Any other country, we would be the first to respond and send help to restore democracy. This should have never happened. Our leaders need to speak up and against what happened today, but they won’t.
“And those people that stormed Capitol will take this as a win and they will do it again. I think we will see more actions like this. Even if there’s an emergency vote to remove Trump, his base is inflamed and ready for a fight.”
Jennifer Bailey-Rust, Utah:
“I can’t say I’m surprised at what’s happening on Capitol Hill.
“Trump did call on his followers to protest, but I am completely appalled that it escalated as far as it has, with protesters entering the Capitol. Why were they not prepared for this? How could they not predict this?
“What is happening today is literal domestic terrorism. It’s heartbreaking that American democracy has lowered to the events of today.... I think my most fearful thing is what Trump is still capable of doing. I really don’t think civil war will happen, but we are on a fine line leading up to one.”
Suzanne Wayman,
Trinidadian in
Washington:
“I cannot believe something like this is unfolding in the capital of the free world. This is not just about Republicans, this is about Trump. He has incited all of this. Trump is throwing a tantrum and has invited his brainless supporters to join him.”
Ali Khan, former Hilton general manager:
“It is sad to see how democracy is being assaulted by sore losers. Unfortunately they believed in fake news.”
Asked if he was fearful about more unrest, he said it depends on how leadership from both parties handle it.
“I never ever feel fearful because I had lived in most volatile countries during my 45 years in the hospitality industry, but it is rather so unusual to see this in a country where millions of us have lived the American dream.
“Trinidad, Jamaica, Barbados, St Lucia—all can feel proud how they handle election results.”
Dr Nagendra Myneni, Iowa:
“It is very sad and shocking to see what is happening in Washington DC. I never thought I would see scenes like this in this country. The country is so divided.
“Even though there is no proof of any large-scale tampering of votes, due to encouragement by President Trump, his followers are emboldened and taking to the streets.
“I hope this is a wake-up call for the country to realise what we are doing and come together to heal and rebuild our democratic institutions of this great nation.”
Neil Parsan, Washington:
“My only comment is that the core of democracy has been compromised. It is under an unprecedented attack that highlights the many divides in the land of the free and home of the brave—race, politics, economic and social inequities.
“This unfortunate development should remind every responsible leader that their words and deeds matter, democracy is fragile.”