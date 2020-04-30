A FAMILY of five lives in a forest near Siparia and relies on the water from a pond to survive.
Now, the pond is almost dry, says Navindra Seemungal.
His family uses this water for their daily chores and for the crops in their garden. They also sterilise the water through boiling or adding chlorine to drink and cook.
The family includes Navindra, 23, his father Teeluckdharry Seemungal, 53, mother Neenalie Seemungal, 43, and his two sisters, the elder of whom, Amanda, is a single parent of a four-year-old.
His youngest sibling is a 15-year-old Form Three pupil who, Navindra said is in need of a device to be able to do her school work. While she has been using a cellphone, the screen is cracked, and the family is also unable to constantly put money on the phone for her to have mobile data. “When she has to do her school work, we would put a one-day plan on it for her,” Navindra said. Service in the forested area is also a problem for the proper utilisation of the phone, he said.
He said he applied for jobs before the COVID-19 pandemic at businesses in the area, but was unsuccessful. He said Amanda was employed, but fell under the non-essential category of the Public Health Ordinance and has therefore had to stay at home.
Teeluckdharry Seemungal is a carpenter permanently employed at Penal/Debe Regional Corporation. He works with the construction crew but, due to COVID-19 restrictions, is at home some days of the week.
The family has resided in the forested area at Mendez Village, Siparia, for the past eight years after they had to leave the area where they were previously renting. They have several crops in the garden at their Siparia home.
Navindra told the Express this is the life he knows and he is grateful. He said the family reached out for assistance because they had limited water to drink. He also said the road leading to their home poses a problem. “When rain falls, it gets muddy. We would like to get the road paved, if possible,” he said.
Councillor for the area Diptee Ramnath said he has been in contact with Teeluckdharry Seemungal in the past. He said a truck-load of water will be delivered to the family today. Ramnath said he will also deliver a hamper to them.
He added while the roadway where the family lives falls under the Ministry of Agriculture, he has assisted previously in providing gravel which was spread along the roadway. Ramnath told the Express he will ensure assistance is once again rendered.
NOTE: If you want to assist this family, you can call 286-8729.