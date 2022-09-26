HUNTERS, police officers and relatives of missing The University of the West Indies employee Marissa Edwards returned to the forests of Tabaquite yesterday, where hours earlier the body of the man who was last seen with her was discovered.
The body of Simeon Roopchand, 51, was discovered in a forested area off McCarthy Street, Tabaquite, on Saturday afternoon.
Members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) followed an anonymous tip via their website at around 3 p.m. and discovered the body hanging from a tree in a forest area approximately 300 feet from McCarthy Street.
Cpl Bhall, PCs Bain and McDonald of the Gran Couva Police Station responded to the report and officers observed a partially decomposed body of a man hanging from a tree branch with a rope tied around his neck, clad in black clothing and bare feet.
The report said that a pair of boots, keys, a cellphone and a wallet were found at the trunk of the tree.
The officers checked the wallet and it contained a driver’s permit belonging to Roopchand, of Gosine Street, Bank Village, Carapichaima.
The body was removed to the mortuary pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.
Yesterday, captain of the HSRT Vallence Rambharat assembled a team at a juncture at the end of McCarthy Trace and beginning of Damien Trace where they began a search for the sixth consecutive day for Edwards.
Edwards, an administrative clerk at The UWI’s Faculty of Medicine, was last seen on the night of September 18 leaving her home in John Eli Road, Freeport.
Rambharat spoke to the media before the team entered the forest.
He said, “We located the body and determined it was her fiancé.
We are here to give the area a detailed search. One kilometre into the forest. The search will start here and we go to Devenish Hill on the Tabaquite road where his (Roopchand’s) vehicle was found.
We were unable to complete that yesterday evening due to darkness. So today we resume the search and comb this entire area.
“We strongly feel that something is in this area.”
Relatives declined to speak to the media as they entered the road leading to the forests, driving 4x4 pick-ups.
Rambharat said he spoke to Edwards’ family members and they remain hopeful that she would be found.