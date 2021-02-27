‘Forex shortage may lead to rise in food prices’

The foreign exchange shortage that is hurting the economy right now can lead to an increase in food prices, and intervention is needed to prevent this from happening.
This according to university economist Dr Roger Hosein, who made the comments yesterday as he noted concerns raised by the Supermarket Association on the ongoing forex crisis.
President of the association Rajiv Diptee expressed concerns last week while speaking on the TV6 Morning Edition programme.
He said many suppliers have complained of challenges, and there have been discussions surrounding price increases.
Some businesses are on the verge of collapse, he said.
“We would have had discussions with our distributors about the painful concerns their sector is experiencing right now. The lack of foreign exchange is threatening to put some of these distributors out of business altogether.”
Michael Seheult, president of the Food Distributors Association, also expressed concerns, saying distributors are facing pressure from many sides.
“Chief among them is the lack of foreign exchange in the system,” he said. “The lack of foreign exchange is frightening at this stage.”
Seheult said despite assurances from the Central Bank that there is enough foreign exchange in the system to support the economy, this “simply is not true”.
“We are faced with having to buy US dollars on the black market and that presents its own problems...so we are being squeezed from all sides. A lot of the smaller distributors are already closing their doors.”
Food import bill
of $6 billion
Speaking with the Sunday Express yesterday, Hosein said the foreign exchange issues will impact the consumer in terms of prices, as well as access to certain goods.
“If the Supermarket Association is not getting foreign exchange, this means that they will not be able to import the volume of goods that they require. And if there is a fall in the amount of goods that the market requires in relation to how much the market demands, then what we would have is a shortage emerging, and in the context of a shortage, prices would increase,” Hosein explained.
“Where possible, the Supermarket Association would have to look for local alternatives. And, in some cases, this may simply not be possible. It is possible that food prices can increase simply because we import almost $6.4 billion in food. And so if we don’t have money to import these associated products, then the prices would increase.”
Hosein said local producers need to step in.
“What we need is concurrent planning, in which the Farmers Association and the Supermarket Association and all these other relevant groups come together and plan in a way to work in synchrony.
“So that perhaps some degree of local help and local response can be possible in some areas to reduce the pressure on food prices that can be occasioned by a shortfall in the amount of foreign exchange.”
Forex shortage
‘likely to continue’
Hosein said the foreign exchange situation is likely to last for some time.
“This is because natural gas production continues to decline. We have lost whatever revenues may have been coming in from the refinery. And so far, the petrochemical plants have been closed in the last five years. So, therefore, there is now a distinct shortfall in the amount of foreign exchange on the market.
“And even if there is an increase in natural gas price and oil prices in the near future, the fall in gas production and oil production is of such a magnitude that I don’t really see foreign exchange inflow increasing in any sharp way. In this context, the foreign exchange problem is likely to continue....”
Hosein said to solve the foreign exchange problem, focus must be placed on increasing the foreign exchange the country earns and reducing the amount it spends.
“We need to increase production of food locally. We need to have a buy local campaign. And we need to encourage consumers to use local products. And, at the same point in time, we need the non-energy export sector to become more vibrant.”
He suggested the country make better use of Venezuelan labour to help boost domestic production.