TAKING OATH: Robert Clark, centre, is sworn in as a senior superintendent of the TTPS during a ceremony in Port of Spain yesterday. Clark is a former FBI agent and was the programme manager for the FBI in LA in charge of gang criminal enterprise, organised crime and drug cartels. He was the officer in charge of dismantling over 400 gangs and taking 68,000 gang members off the street. Looking on are businessman Ronald Harford, left, and Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, second from right.