FORMER Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) special agent Robert Clark has joined the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
His father, who worked for organised crime in the United States, was murdered when Clark was 12 years old.
It was one of the reasons Clark joined and worked with the FBI for 20 years, achieving success with its Los Angeles anti-gang initiatives.
Now, Clark will be working with Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and the TTPS on programmes that directly target gangs and others that help at-risk children communities.
Clark was sworn as a TTPS Special Reserve Police Officer at a ceremony which took place at Police Administration Building, Port of Spain yesterday.
The swearing-in was witnessed by Griffith, and the oath was administered by Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration, Harrikrishen Baldeo.
The TTPS said Clark, who has the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police, is here to assist the Service with best practices to deal with homicides and gang-related activities.
Speaking to the Express by phone, Griffith said Clark will be working directly in the office of the Commissioner of Police.
He said Clark will be involved in not just the hard targeting of gangs but also other initiatives.
“We will be launching a massive project shortly where we will be looking at 1,000 young persons and have them under the guidance of 1,000 police officers. This is not about hard targeting policing that he will be involved in, we are going to look at systems used in certain cities in North America, especially New York, LA, Boston, Chicago and look at the things that work and operationalise it,” Griffith said.
Time to act, not consult
Griffith said Clark was an asset and valuable to the TTPS because he could assist in adopting strategic measures to combat gang warfare and illegal firearms which have been driving the murder toll in the country.
The Commissioner said more foreign experts will be brought in but not to give advice.
Instead, they will be taking a hands-on approach and working with the police.
“The country has seen too many foreign experts who have just come and become consultants, the amount of paper left can be a fire hazard, we do not need consultants and advice, we need to operationalise. It’s time for us to start moving,” said Griffith adding that people from the New York Police Department and the United Kingdom will be brought to serve.
“This is going to complement and enhance the TTPS. Our officers are not thin-skinned, you would have seen I was embraced in general by the vast majority of the hard-working, dedicated law-abiding police officers. The few officers that have a problem with me are those who have been affected with the abuse of overtime, those involved in gang-related activities and those who are being investigated for undermining me,” he said.
Griffith said officers wanted positive change and they are willing to learn and embrace international best practice.
Asked about Clark’s salary package and other foreign officers who may work in the TTPS, Griffith said they will be paid based on their pay grades outside of T&T.
“If you get an expert in a field, obviously you would have to pay for that expertise based on the possible salary they would be getting outside, so I will be bringing in persons as SRPs involved in specific units dealing with fraud, cybercrime, DNA, forensic testing, etc,” he said.