Former Minister of Agriculture and Princes Town Member of Parliament Dr Reeza Mohammed has died.
Mohammed, who was Minister of the Environment from 1999 to 2000 and Minister of Agriculture from 1995 to 1999 under the UNC administration, died yesterday.
Tributes poured in from Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat and Opposition Leader Kamla Perasd-Bissessar, following news of his death.
Reminiscing on time spent in Parliament together, Rambharat wrote that despite political affiliations, Mohammed had worked hard and reliably.
He thanked Mohammed for his service.
“For about a year during the 1995-2000 term of the UNC, Dr Mohammed, the MP for Princes Town at the time, was my line minister. We disagreed often.
“Upon my appointment in 2015 and notwithstanding being on opposing political sides and our previous differences, I appointed Dr Mohammed in an advisory capacity in the area of wildlife conservation.
“We worked a lot together. He worked hard and reliably, and I appreciated his advice and guidance. Reeza was just happy to serve and he served admirably, even with ongoing health challenges which eventually made it difficult for him to continue to serve. Thanks for your service, Dr Mohammed. Thanks to Joan and family,” wrote Rambharat on Facebook.
Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar also extended her condolences, referring to Mohammed as a stalwart of the UNC party.
“I am saddened to learn of the passing of the former Member of Parliament for Princes Town Dr Reeza Mohammed. Dr Mohammed was a true stalwart of the United National Congress and a committed servant to the people of our nation. I extend my sincerest condolences to the members of his family,” she said.
Current Princes Town Member of Parliament Barry Padarath wrote, “It is with deep sadness that we advise of the passing of former MP for Princes Town and Minister of Government Reeza Mohammed.
“Our condolences to his family, well-wishers, friends and all who knew him. Mr Mohammed was a distinguished son of the soil who made a significant contribution to the development of Trinidad and Tobago.”
Condolences were also offered from the Aranjuez United Farmers Association, with president Pundit Satyanand Maharaj crediting Mohammed with developing the agricultural sector.
“Mr Mohammed assumed the head of the Ministry of Agriculture during the Basdeo Panday administration, 1995 to 2000. He is remembered for his hard work and determination taking agriculture forward in our nation state at a time when oil was at its lowest in decades,” Maharaj said.