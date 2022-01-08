Dr Reeza Mohammed

DIED YESTERDAY: Former member of parliament for Princes Town

Dr Reeza Mohammed.

Former Minister of Agriculture and Princes Town Member of Parliament Dr Reeza Mohammed has died.

Mohammed, who was Minister of the Environment from 1999 to 2000 and Minister of Agriculture from 1995 to 1999 under the UNC administration, died yesterday.

Tributes poured in from Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat and Opposition Leader Kamla Perasd-Bissessar, following news of his death.

Reminiscing on time spent in Parliament together, Rambharat wrote that despite political affili­ations, Mohammed had worked hard and reliably.

He thanked Mohammed for his service.

“For about a year during the 1995-2000 term of the UNC, Dr Mohammed, the MP for Princes Town at the time, was my line minister. We disagreed often.

“Upon my appointment in 2015 and notwithstanding being on opposing political sides and our previous differences, I appointed Dr Mohammed in an advisory capacity in the area of wildlife conservation.

“We worked a lot together. He worked hard and reliably, and I appreciated his advice and guidance. Reeza was just happy to serve and he served admirably, even with ongoing health challenges which eventually made it difficult for him to continue to serve. Thanks for your service, Dr Mohammed. Thanks to Joan and family,” wrote Rambharat on Facebook.

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar also extended her condolences, referring to Mohammed as a stalwart of the UNC party.

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of the former Member of Parliament for Princes Town Dr Reeza Mohammed. Dr Mohammed was a true stalwart of the United National Congress and a committed servant to the people of our nation. I extend my sincerest condolences to the members of his family,” she said.

Current Princes Town Member of Parliament Barry Padarath wrote, “It is with deep sadness that we advise of the passing of former MP for Princes Town and Minister of Government Reeza Mohammed.

“Our condolences to his family, well-wishers, friends and all who knew him. Mr Mohammed was a distinguished son of the soil who made a significant contribution to the development of Trinidad and Tobago.”

Condolences were also offered from the Aranjuez United Farmers Association, with president Pundit Satyanand Maharaj crediting Mohammed with developing the agricultural sector.

“Mr Mohammed assumed the head of the Ministry of Agriculture during the Basdeo Panday administration, 1995 to 2000. He is remembered for his hard work and determination taking agri­culture forward in our nation state at a time when oil was at its lowest in decades,” Maharaj said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Pregnant women now in ICU are unvaccinated’

‘Pregnant women now in ICU are unvaccinated’

Several pregnant women are currently receiving treatment for Covid-19 in both the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU) of the parallel healthcare system.

This was disclosed yesterday by Director of Women’s Health Dr Adesh Sirjusingh, who was speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference.

STUART BLASTS FIREWORKS

STUART BLASTS FIREWORKS

Energy Minister and Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West MP Stuart Young says fireworks should not be sold to members of the public, and are a waste of foreign exchange.

Young expressed these views in a statement, as he called on his constituents and the wider public to participate in the consultation process as the Government seeks to bring legislation to regulate the use of fireworks.

A question of individual rights and public health

A question of individual rights and public health

The right to the health of the public “would likely be and should be the overriding factor” in any considerations for a vaccine mandate.

In what appears to be the laying out of a case for the Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the Cabinet-appointed Industrial Relations Advisory Committee (IRAC) has made this point, stating that the interest of the majority should be the overriding factor in any such considerations.

Cops pursue airtight 'Pelican' case

Cops pursue airtight 'Pelican' case

Businessman Adrian Scoon has handed over all his electronic devices to the Cyber Crime Unit.

The devices, including an Apple laptop and cellphone, were submitted by Scoon to police following the execution of a warrant at his Maraval home last Wednesday, as the criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding a party-like event on board the MV Ocean Pelican on Boxing Day, hosted by Scoon last year, continues.

Police were still in the process yesterday evening of “tying up some loose ends” in the investigation.

Recommended for you