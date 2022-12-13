THE nephew of acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob and another man have been held in connection with the murder of a former police officer who was shot outside his home yesterday morning.
Sayed Mohammed was heading to his clothing store where yesterday marked the start of a week-long Christmas sale. However, as he left his Katwaroo Trace, Penal, house around 9.15 a.m. he was shot several times about the body, including his head. Mohammed, 46, died on the spot.
His two sons, ages six and four, and his wife were at home at the time. A relative said Mohammed’s elder son heard the shots and, when he saw his father running, the child ran inside.
His wife also heard the loud sounds of gunfire and soon after her husband’s body was found on the roadway in front the garage.
Moments later, Southern Division officers intercepted the vehicle in which the assailants had fled. The car, which bore fake number plates, was stopped at Debe Trace, Penal. Two men, a 33-year-old of St Croix, Princes Town, and a 28-year-old of Orange Valley, near Waterloo, were arrested and a gun was seized, a police report stated.
Acting CoP: Let the chips fall....
Following a social media post, acting Commissioner Jacob, who is on vacation, confirmed to the Express that one of the men arrested by the police is his nephew.
Jacob said the 33-year-old of Princes Town was known to be involved in illicit activities since he was a teenager and has also been charged several times in the past by police who are aware of their relationship.
He added that he did not socialise with him, but he and other family members had spoken to his nephew and efforts have continuously been made “to get him out of that life that he got himself involved in”. These efforts have included the intervention of Jacob’s sister, a pastor. He said she has been working with him but he still continued. He is now 33 years and Jacob said he made a “choice to be involved in crime, that has no connection to me … He made his decisions so let the chips fall where they may”.
Jacob said his nephew has a wife and is a father of three children.
Community in shock
A relative of Mohammed, who did not want to be named, said the shooting has left everyone in disbelief. “This is a real, real shocker for all of us,” he said.
He ruled out a case of mistaken identity as the house Mohammed lived all his life was behind trees and away from the road.
“They came for him,” the relative said, and adding that Mohammed usually left home around the time the incident happened.
He was the owner of Sy-Lee’s Fashion Outlet, located at the entrance of Katwaroo Trace.
Mohammed’s store occupies a spot at the commercial building he owned. Three are also other tenants in the building. The relative said Mohammed was leaving to go to the store as he had advertised an annual Christmas clearance sale offering 50 to 80 per cent off items. The sale was expected to start yesterday and end on Friday.
The Express was told that Mohammed was last attached to the Courts and Process Branch.
The relative said he was a police officer for over ten years and retired more than two years ago and had the clothing store since. Mohammed, whose brother is a Special Branch police officer was also the father of a teenaged girl.
Mohammed was described who was a person involved in the community, especially in the game of cricket.
Homicide Region 3 officers ASP Steve Persad, acting Superintendent Sean Dhillpaul, Inspector Rampartap and Sgt Ramkhalawan were at the scene.