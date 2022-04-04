Former registrar ‘free to work anywhere’

Registrar of the Supreme Court Kerri-Ann Oliverie “as an attorney-at-law is entitled to seek and accept work where she wishes and neither the Judiciary nor the (Judicial and Legal) Commission has any say whatsoever in that regard”.
So said the Judiciary in a release yesterday in response to an article in the Sunday Express titled “Registrar on vacation takes job at Al-Rawi’s firm”.
The Judiciary said, unlike judges, who are not permitted to practise for ten years after demitting office, the Registrar and other judicial officers are in no way so restricted.
The Judiciary said Oliverie tendered her resignation, which takes effect from May 1, 2022, but also sought permission to work during her vacation and is now working “in another judicial capacity”.
Oliverie’s vacation leave was leave accumulated and deferred “due to the exigencies of the service and to which she is entitled...Ms Oliverie sought permission to work during her vacation and this has been granted. This is something normally done and not at all unusual in the public service”, the release stated.
The release said Oliverie no longer had access to any files, databases or accounts of the Judiciary with effect from the date of her leave.
“As an attorney-at-law, she is entitled to seek and accept work where she wishes and neither the Judiciary nor the (Judicial and Legal) Commission has any say,” the Judiciary added.
It was the Judiciary in an internal memo sent by the Court and Protocol Officer Carl A Francis that stated that Oliverie was proceeding on vacation leave and that Raymond Roberts had been appointed to act during the period of her leave. “We wish Ms Oliverie an enjoyable vacation,” the memo stated, The memo did not indicate that Oliverie had taken up another job.
Oliverie has gone to work with the law firm Al-Rawi and Haynes Soo Hon, which is owned by Mona Nahous-Al Rawi, the spouse of former attorney general and now Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi.