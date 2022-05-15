FOSTER A GOOD MAN

The La Horquetta/Talparo constituency has thrown its support behind its Member of Parliament, Foster Cummings, following the release of a “secret” Special Branch report into his alleged activities.

The report was released by Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial on May 5 and is now the subject of High Court action.

Cummings, who has since denied any wrongdoing, seemed to have the full support of his constituency when the Sunday Express visited and spoke with residents on Friday.

“He helps a lot of people,” said vege­table vendor Emmanuel Aguilera while speaking from his stall in Phase Two, La Horquetta.

“He is very different from the previous MP (Maxie Cuffie) and I am fully supporting him,” he added.

Aguilera said he did not believe the allegations, as he had never heard anything negative or untoward about Cummings before, and felt like Cummings represents his constituency well.

Another Phase Two resident, who gave his name as Sheldon, said Cummings was one of the best MPs the constituency ever had.

He spoke of an event he said Cummings held for mothers on Mother’s Day, and said Cummings was active in the constituency. “He is a good man and he has good intentions. He is doing a lot of good things, so we are supporting him.”

Another resident, who gave his name as David, said he was not bothered by the allegations against Cummings. “If any­thing was done wrong, the police and the courts will decide,” he said. “But until then, he is doing a good job and I will continue to support him.”

Over in Greenvale, residents also praised Cummings as a hard-working MP. “I am supporting him all the way,” said Lisa Thornhill.

Thornhill said there had been a number of shootings, and gang activity, in the Greenvale area over the years, and Cummings’ intervention had brought about a change.

“It got very quiet. The shooting stopped. I feel a lot safer now,” she said.

Anthony Estrada said: “He is a normal fella. He is cool. He is more effective as an MP than the last one, and I never heard anything bad about him before.”

The Sunday Express visited areas in San Rafael and Talparo where, despite complaints about traffic, road conditions, flooding and other issues, the majority of residents interviewed spoke well of ­Cummings.

San Rafael resident George Ragoobar­singh, however, said a full investigation should be conducted and, if found guilty, Cummings should be held to account.

Another San Rafael resident, who gave his name as Mark, said: “I really don’t have any opinions about him. I never had any dealings with him. I don’t know him and I don’t have any faith in him or any of the MPs before him.”

A Talparo resident who did not want to be named said he felt as though Cummings was not doing enough for the Talparo area, as he pointed to overgrown bushes and a damaged road.

Still, he said, Cummings had his ­support.

“You can’t rush to judgment because of an allegation. People are innocent until proven guilty. But if after they investigate and they find things, well that is a different story. But right now, it feeling like a political thing.”

Chairman of the La Horquetta/Talparo constituency Phillip Watts also declared “unflinching support” for Cummings, in a release.

Watts described Cummings as a dedicated and hard-working MP who had fulfilled most of the pledges he made to the constituency during his election campaign.

“His interactions with the constituents and delivery of major programmes were undertaken despite the setback due to the pandemic, which hampered the Central Government and the nation as a whole in many areas,” Watts said.

“In addition, our Member of Parliament has to deal with his duties as a Minister with responsibility for Youth Development and National Service,” he added.

“In the circumstances, the constituency would not be side-tracked by wild, spurious allegations against our Member of Parliament.”

Cummings has also received the support of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

‘It is a smear campaign’

Cummings said yesterday that corruption allegations are a smear campaign against him.

He made the comment while speaking to reporters at the Wallerfield Farmers Land Tenure Consultations, in Wallerfield, yesterday.

“I am sure it is a smear campaign... and I cannot say who is behind it, but in due course those things usually reveal themselves.”

Cummings said he has spoken with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley about the matter, and is proceeding with legal action.

Cummings has begun legal proceedings against UNC Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial for defamation of character, accusing her in a pre-action protocol letter of “a purposeful and malicious intention to inflict harm” on him and his family.

“The Prime Minister and I speak all the time and we have had conversations on these matters, and he does have in his possession all of the evidentiary facts,” Cummings said yesterday.

“In addition to that, we have sought to take certain action and I don’t want to interfere with what is taking place at the courts at this time,” he added.

