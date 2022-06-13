Foster after court loss: It’s not over yet

Foster Cummings

ON WALKABOUT: La Horquetta/Talparo MP Foster Cummings, centre, greets resident Lorna Williams during yesterday’s walkabout in Phase Seven, La Horquetta. Flanking him, from left, are former labour minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus, and Kwasi Robinson, chairman of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation. —Photo: ROBERT TAYLOR

Government Minister Foster Cummings yesterday acknowledged that the court has dismissed his injunction to gag Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial from further speaking of or publishing contents of a leaked Special Branch report into allegations of corruption on his part. However, he suggested that the matter may not yet be over.

Speaking with the Express during a walkabout in La Horquetta yesterday, the Youth Development and National Service Minister said, “The court has had their say, but we are looking at it again and will see how things develop from now and take action as necessary.”

Declining to comment further, he said at the moment he was focused on the walkabout and meeting with the members of his constituency.

Last Friday, Justice Nadia Kangaloo dismissed Cummings’ application for the injunction, saying that, based on the evidence so far, he has failed to convince the court that at this stage the utterances made by Lutchmedial and a subsequent post on her Facebook page were deserving of restraint.

“The evidence before the court at this stage suggests that Miss Lutchmedial took a reasonable, methodical, reasoned and careful approach and exercised her due diligence in confirming the authenticity of the documents,” the judge said.

In addition to dismissing the application for injunctive relief, Justice Kangaloo ordered Cummings to bear Lutchmedial’s legal cost.

The quantum to be paid is to be assessed by the court at a later date should the parties fail to come to an agreement.

Cummings had brought the proceedings claiming Lutchmedial had defamed his name when she, on May 5, while at a UNC TT Speaks meeting, revealed the contents of the report which she said she received in her mailbox from a whistleblower.

She subsequently posted a statement on her Facebook account relative to the allegations, calling for the allegations to be thoroughly investigated by police.

Cummings contended the report was “private and confidential” and should not have been revealed to the public.

In addition to Lutchmedial, the Express newspaper, its editor-in-chief Omatie Lyder and journalist Anna Ramdass are also named as defendants in the substantive claim given that the newspaper had published the statements made by the senator.

