FOSTER FAILS

YOUTH Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings has failed in his attempt to muzzle Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial from further speaking of or publishing contents of a leaked Special Branch report into allegations of corruption on his part.
Justice Nadia Kangaloo yesterday dismissed Cummings’s application for an injunction, saying based on the evidence so far, he has failed to convince the court that at this stage the utterances made by Lutchmedial and a subsequent post on her Facebook page were deserving of restraint.
“The evidence before the court at this stage suggests that Miss Lutchmedial took a reasonable, methodical, reasoned and careful approach and exercised her due diligence in confirming the authenticity of the documents,” the judge said.
In addition to dismissing the application for injunctive relief, Justice Kangaloo ordered Cummings to bear Lutchmedial’s legal cost.
The quantum to be paid is to be assessed by the court at a later date should the parties fail to come to an agreement.
Cummings had brought the proceedings claiming Lutchmedial defamed his name when she, on May 5, while at a UNC TT Speaks meeting, revealed contents of the report which she said she received in her mailbox from a whistleblower.
She subsequently posted a statement on her Facebook account relative to the allegations, calling for the allegations to be thoroughly investigated by police.
Cummings contended the report was “private and confidential” and should not have been revealed to the public.
In addition to Lutchmedial, the Express newspaper, its editor-in-chief Omatie Lyder and journalist Anna Ramdass are also named as defendants in the substantive claim given that the newspaper had published the statements made by the senator.
Constitutional rights
Cummings claimed the statements and publications along with the disclosure of his telephone number and address, opened him and his family up to danger, ridicule and cyber-bullying by those who believed Lutchmedial to be telling the truth.
He further claimed the statements were inaccurate and that the “vacuous, misleading and unfounded allegations of scandal, fraud and corruption” published in video and audio recordings painted him in a negative light.
On the other hand, Lutchmedial said in her affidavit it was her constitutional right to freedom of political expression and her duty as an Opposition senator that motivated her to call for an investigation.
Cummings is a political figure with a responsibility of serving the public and therefore, the public deserved to be made aware of any allegations against him plus there were sufficient grounds to call for an investigation in the public’s interest and she had done so in good faith, Lutchmedial stated.
She denied the allegations were defamatory or malicious and further went on to point out the authenticity of the documents has not been disputed.
“I have a constitutional right to freedom of political thought and expression. As an Opposition senator I am entitled to exercise that right in the public’s interest. I raised the matters about Mr Cummings and exercised my protected constitutional right,” her affidavit stated.
No evidence provided
In her ruling, Justice Kangaloo said the court was tasked with the responsibility of carrying out a weighing exercise to determine whether or not the injunction should be granted.
In doing so, she said she had the responsibility of weighing Cummings’s right to protect his private and family life against Lutchmedial’s protected fundamental right to freedom of political expression and exposure of alleged wrongdoing.
“The plethora of evidence that has been presented by Miss Lutchmedial as a defence of justification leads this court to the conclusion that there is no serious issue to be tried. When comparing the evidence of Mr Cummings to that of Ms Lutchmedial’s, Mr Cummings’s case is comparatively weak,” said the judge.
She went on to add that while Cummings alleged that he and the rest of his family had to undergo therapy because of the “unfounded” allegations, he failed to provide any evidence to the court to support this.
“There was no indication of sessions they attended, no indication of the prognosis of the family’s collective mental health,” she said.
Instead, Justice Kangaloo stated Cummings’s response to the allegations in the daily newspapers suggested that he is “a seasoned politically exposed person (and) is well able to muster the mental fortitude to robustly rebut any allegations in particular with the use of the print media”.
Democracy and accountability
When the application came up for hearing on May 27, Lutchmedial’s lead attorney, Anand Ramlogan SC, submitted that in his view, Cummings was attempting to “muzzle an Opposition senator on matters of great public importance”.
“This is not just an issue between Mr Cummings and Ms Lutchmedial. This is a national issue… Accountability is an important part of democracy and in this case we need accountability,” Ramlogan had submitted.
He had also made reference to Government’s proposal for whistleblower legislation, stating, “This Government has been actively pursuing legislation for whistleblowers to come forward (saying), ‘we will protect you. But because it affects me, that is not the case, I will sue you and I will muzzle you,’”.
In response to his submissions, Cummings’s attorney, Farai Hove Masaisai, said up to that time, the authenticity of the leaked report had not been confirmed by the Police Service.
This was so even though he and other attorneys representing Cummings had written to acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob but had not received a response.
In his substantive claim, Cummings is seeking damages including special, aggravated and exemplary damages from Lutchmedial and the Express newspaper.
A date for the substantive claim to proceed has not yet been set.