Foster Cummings is fighting back.
The Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings has begun legal proceedings against UNC Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial for defamation of character, accusing her in a pre-action protocol letter of “a purposeful and malicious intention to inflict harm” on him and his family.
Lutchmedial, however, was defiant in her response.
Cummings’ attorney also sent similar letters to Express Editor-in-Chief Omatie Lyder, reporter Anna Ramdass and Express general manager Douglas Wilson, referencing an article published in the Daily Express of May 7, on Page 4, and published online.
“Our client was specifically referred to in the article and the statements made by Ms Lutchmedial at the said meeting were repeated. Further the Special Branch confidential report was published verbatim on the same physical print page side by side with the article.”
The letter demanded that the Express remove the online article, issue an apology and retraction, give an undertaking not to repeat the statements and desist from publishing any similar defamatory statements or allegations and make a reasonable proposal for damages. It gives the same deadline 1 p.m. today or else action would be filed before the High Court.
A pre-action protocol letter dated May 11, sent to Lutchmedial by Cummings’ attorney Jennifer Farah-Tull stated that Cummings and his family have had cause to enlist the services of a professional therapist, as the accusations against him had led to (the) cyber-bullying of him, his wife and his children by persons who believe Lutchmedial’s statements to be true.
The letter stated that the “defamatory” statements made by Lutchmedial at a UNC TT Speaks meeting on May 5, were inaccurate and that the “vacuous, misleading and unfounded allegations of scandal, larceny, fraud and corruption” published in video and audio communication painted Cummings in a very negative light.
Lutchmedial had referred to a Special Branch report dated July 5, 2019 which, she said, she received in her mailbox and which made certain statements about Cummings.
“No charges have been brought against our client, and the totality of any investigation has not been proffered by anybody including the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. The document on which you have commented does not lay in any factual context where a fair assessment of its accuracy can be inferred,” the pre-action protocol letter stated.
It added: “You knew or ought to have known that the statements made by you and the report disclosed highly sensitive and confidential information which our client reasonably expected to be kept private.
“This reckless dissemination of such information to the general public has put the life of our client and his family at risk to acts of violence from persons potentially outraged by the allegations of corruption... and further the allegation which you have presented as fact, that he has dealings with a reputed drug dealer and leader of a ‘gang’.”
The pre-action protocol letter said Cummings had a reasonable expectation of privacy for information that related to an investigation being carried out by the TTPS.
Absolute untruth
The letter stated further that the “intentional infliction of emotional harm” arising from the mental and emotional distress that Cummings experienced was as a direct result of the disclosure of his private and confidential information.
“There was no justification or reasonable excuse to disclose the information and a duty was owed to treat the information as confidential. In addition, the manner in which the information was disclosed was inconsistent with the tenor of the document which spoke of allegations being investigated, while you wilfully presented it as findings of fact. We say that this was a purposeful and malicious intention to inflict harm on our client and his family”.
It said Lutchmedial’s statements and their publication in their natural, ordinary and inferential meaning, suggested that Cummings was a corrupt person; is involved in scandals; mismanages, misappropriates and wastes public funds; was a crook, gangster and has associations in the criminal underworld; lacks morality and integrity; abuses his public office for private gain, unlawfully takes property that belongs to the State and does not act in the best interest of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.
The letter called on Lutchmedial a) to remove the video of the statements made from all platforms; b) to issue an apology and public retraction of all the allegations made via the same media, an apology and public retraction to be approved by the law firm; c) to provide an undertaking in writing that she will not repeat the statements and/or will cease and desist from publishing any similar statements and/or allegations concerning Cummings; and d) make a reasonable proposal for damages to Cummings’ reputation and good name.
It added that should the video not be removed “forthwith” and the public retraction and apology issued on or before 1 p.m. today (Thursday), High Court proceedings would be initiated inclusive of an application for interim injunctive relief without any further notice to Lutchmedial.
Jayanti responds
Lutchmedial, in response, defiantly stated: “I have today received a pre-action protocol letter from the embattled Minister, Foster Cummings, requesting an apology and compensation. After fighting off the strong temptation to throw it in the dustbin, I decided to pass it on to my attorney, former attorney general and senior counsel Anand Ramlogan.”
She added, “I’ve donned my robes and bands for the past 15 years in defence of truth, justice and the rule of law. As such I have a lot of court clothes. I strongly advise that they too should invest in appropriate attire for the court house.”