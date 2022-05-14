FOSTER MUM

Foster Cummings____use

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley bouffed the media on Thursday for not putting questions to Minister Foster Cummings, but when he (Cummings) was approached yesterday he sidestepped requests for comment.

In fact, the Express had attempted several times in the recent past to interview ­Cumming­s, without success.

Yesterday, following the kick-starting of the Youth Agricultural Homestead Programme (YAHP) with the first cohort of the new initiative under the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service, headed by Cummings, he was approached by the media for comment.

Asked how he felt about Rowley’s response on the Special Branch report at Thursday’s post-Cabinet news conference, Cummings said:

“Today is a day we want to share good news. Today is a day for the young people of Trini­dad and Tobago as we move to develop them, as we move to provide all the opportunities for them.

“We have Minister (Nigel) De Freitas here, who is from the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries giving that type of support.

“We have Minister (Adrian) Leonce here, who is from the Ministry of Housing giving support from the Land Settlement Agency.

“I am going to dedicate today to the young people of Trinidad and Tobago and continue to support them as much as we can as a Government.”

When asked what was his next step after sending a pre-action protocol letter to Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial, he said: “My next step is to continue to work for the young people of Trinidad and Tobago.”

During his feature address at the event, he added: “Do you understand now why some people are panicking over the effect of this programme?

“That they feel that they must somehow put a stop to this kind of development. We will not be distracted.

“In politics you have to have a broad back. Not just a broad back to look good, but to also withstand the evil that you may have to encounter,” he said.

