Foster: My hands are clean

“Character assassination” is how Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings yesterday responded to a Special Branch report alleging corrupt activities against him.
The report was released on Thursday by UNC senator Jayanti Lutchmedial.
At a news conference yesterday at his ministry offices on Elizabeth Street, Port of Spain, Cummings said the document contained dangerous and inaccurate assertions that must be addressed.
He noted that he was a businessman for 20 years and served as a director of Pical Services Ltd, from its inception, until 2016 but relinquished all his managerial responsibilities, upon his appointment as a parliamentary secretary in 2019.
Cummings said the allegation that he claimed three parcels of Housing Development Corporation (HDC) land at Point Lisas/Couva is completely false.
“I own a parcel of land at Balisier Street, West Point Lisas, which was purchased from a private individual. My wife is the owner of a parcel of land, at the corner of Southern Main Road and Balisier Street East, Point Lisas, also purchased from a private individual. Our family home is located on the Southern Main Road of Point Lisas, on lands purchased from the HDC.
All properties owned by my wife and I have been properly declared by the Integrity Commission. Neither I nor my family have any connection with an HDC property located at Ibis Avenue in Point Lisas as was stated at the political platform on Thursday,” he said.
On the Special Branch allegation that Cummings used this two companies to “hire and subcontract work to a reputed drug dealer and the leader of a Railway Road Gang”, Cummings said Pical Services Ltd was established 20 years ago and is historically known for conducting business with both Government agencies and private clients.
“Pical Services Ltd was duly contracted to conduct work for the HDC, over many years. However, no such contract exists for work at the Indian Trail recreation ground. This project was undertaken by Pical pro bono, as a gift to the community, where it was born and grew up. This attempt to sully my contribution to community development with naked untruths is regrettable.
As was the stopping of the works by the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Corporation which was not good for the community,” he said,
Responding to the other allegation that he mobilised residents in a community of Edinburgh 500 to hold an election to establish a village council to ensure support that the HDC would consider constructing a community centre in that area, Cummings said he did not engage in the formation of any village council in the Edinburgh 500 area.
“I am unaware of any company called Cyldeon, as mentioned in the alleged police document. However, I am aware that Pical Services Ltd, in the past performed work for Clydeon Enterprises Limited (CEL), I am also aware that Clydeon Enterprises, which is a liability company, was contracted to construct the Indian Trail Community Centre,” he said, adding he had absolutely no connection, business or otherwise with the alleged drug dealer named in the report.
Cummings said careful note should be taken that the document that was addressed to the then police commissioner by an assistant commissioner of police, which found its way out of the police service and made available for use on a political platform and for circulation on social media.“It is clear that this is a calculated attack on my reputation and character which I denounce in the strongest terms,” he said.
Questioned by a member of the media about the Balisier Street property and whether he bought out Juliana Bartholomew on a 199-year HDC lease in August 2015, Cummings said: “I am not sure of the contents of the documents you have, but the person from which I purchased the property is the name that you called. As I said, I cannot say if it was a 199-year lease, as I do not have the documents in front of me, but I did purchase it from Ms Bartholomew and that’s my comment on that for now.”
Grilled about the family home which is located on the Southern Main Road, Point Lisas, and whether it was purchased by Assurance Benefit Friendly Society, the minister said that was not the correct property being referred to.
