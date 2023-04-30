FOSTER’S BAD CREDIT

A $14.5 million commercial loan was granted to Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings by Venture Credit Union (VCU) in November 2017, which was more than four times the credit union’s permitted lending limit.
This was done despite the fact that Cummings’ credit history with the institution would have disqualified him from a loan of that magnitude.
Cummings was a People’s National Movement (PNM) senator at the time.
The multimillion-dollar debt-consolidation loan granted to Cummings and a series of financial transactions conducted by his family-owned businesses between 2016 and 2020, in which millions of dollars in company funds were deposited directly into Cummings’ personal VCU credit union account, are at the centre of an ongoing investigation by the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB).
“The investigation into Cummings and the companies owned by his families is ongoing and that is what I can tell you at this point,” a senior police officer told the Sunday Express earlier this month.
During an eight-month investigation starting in September 2022, the Sunday Express received financial documents from VCU sources that pointed not only to a trail of questionable financial transactions in the credit union by Cummings and his family businesses but also possible breaches for which the credit union could face fines from the Commissioner of Co-operatives.
Red flags raised
According to VCU’s commercial lending policy and procedure last updated in 2016, “A policy limit of TT$3m shall apply for commercial credit. Commercial loan approval requests exceeding this upper threshold must be referred to the Board of Directors.”
The document, under the heading Approval, states: “The commercial loan analysis is submitted to the Business Loan Committee, and subsequently to the Credit Committee for review and approval. As per retail lending policy, commercial/business loans of less than $500,000 will be referred to and managed by the Retail Lending Unit.
“For loans less than $500,000 or less than three million the following approval is required—majority agreement of the business loans committee and credit committee. And for loans valued in excess of $3 million: Unanimous agreement of business loans committee as well as credit committee.”
Before the loan was granted to Cummings, several red flags were raised, one being had it been any other shareholder/member, their loan application would have been refused without a second look.
VCU conducted a commercial loan analysis in early July 2017 on Cummings, who told the Sunday Express he had been a long-standing member of VCU. The credit union’s records indicate he has been a member since 2002.
In Section One of the commercial loan analysis, the 5Cs of credit were applied.
Under the heading Character, Cummings is identified as having refinanced his loan 33 times between 2007 and 2017 for business expenses and mostly project/contract financing. His loan went into delinquency in September 2015 after Government contracts awarded to his contracting business slowed down.
Later in the same section, a TransUnion report dated December 1, 2016, stated, “Mr Cummings has a low credit score of 365. A perusal of the TransUnion report showed the five existing Venture loans. Notably, three of the loans showed past-due balance totalling $2,717,743 and coded as over 120 days late.” US-based TransUnion is a credit-rating company with offices in Trinidad.
A VCU insider said that “365 is a very low score. The normal lending criteria for the minimum-sized loan is a score of 400. The range goes from 400-800, 800 being the highest”.
2012: Loan refinanced 26 times
Cummings’ credit history, according to documents the Sunday Express saw, also came into question when he applied for a loan in 2012. An operations manager at the time found that his loan had been “refinanced 26 times between 2007 to 2012 (at the time of the application). This means the loan went into arrears 25 times during 2007-2012. Vehicles were repossessed in 2005 for non-payment but were returned when the loans were repaid in full”.
The manager also noted then that “the member (Cummings) requested a moratorium on interest for eight months from June 2010 to February 2011, this was granted and the loan was closed as a bad debt to stop the interest as requested by the member. During this time the member deposited $1 million which was returned to him by request. The loan was reopened on June 29, 2011, but no payments were made until October 1, 2011. The member then requested that the loans be merged as a long-term loan at a charge of 1% interest”.
Usually, moratoriums are given to members with an excellent credit history and a sound savings plan, several VCU insiders told the Sunday Express.
With reference to the 2011 loan, concerns were raised both by the loans officer and supported by the operations manager: “Member (Foster) needs to identify the securities that will be used for refinancing. Security listed still leaves us exposed by approximately $600,000.”
VCU indicated that in order for the security to be put in place, they required “(a) income verification; (b) life insurance for full loan value; (c) valuation on current vehicles held and assessment on whether Mr Cummings could service the debt”.
Account receivables
The trail of red flags surrounding Cummings’ loan shows that in providing information to support his loan application, Cummings submitted an account receivables schedule dated July 27, 2016, and that a total of $7.2 million was owed to his companies Cummings and Associates Company Limited and Pical Services Ltd for outstanding Government projects, mainly in Tobago.
The projects were the construction of the Castara Fishing Facility, Milford Court Commercial Plaza, Pigeon Point Fishing Facility, Scarborough Secondary School, and L’Anse Fourmis Methodist Primary School, as well as Housing Development Corporation (HDC) contracts connected to garbage collection and grass cutting in Couva and Edinburgh, Chaguanas.
VCU insiders say there is always uncertainty as to when the Government would pay out these funds to contractors, and there are times this can become a lengthy process, which could also end in litigation.
In further consideration of Cummings’ $14.5 million commercial loan application before it was granted, the commercial loan analysis document stated that “Pical Services had been providing garbage collection services for HDC. Mr Cummings submitted a one-year contract with HDC which will expire by September 2017. Mr Cummings is working to have these contracts renewed at the end of the period.
“The loan facility is expected to be repaid in ten years which exceeds the life of the existing HDC contract by nine years. Although the member’s contracts with the HDC are expiring in September 2017, the likelihood of contract renewal is favourable noting Mr Cummings is a senator of the current government administration”.
Due diligence
Did VCU conduct the required due diligence on Minister Cummings, given the fact that he has been deemed a politically exposed person (PEP)?
The Financial Obligations Regulations (FOR) stipulate what should be done by the financial institution and how to treat with these transactions and a PEP. VCU CEO Roxanne Solomon and president Hayden Ferreira were asked this question, but gave no response. However, a senior insider at VCU answered in the negative, saying: “Venture did not conduct proper due diligence. According to the FOR regulations, Venture did not properly assess the case.”
Further, in the commercial loan analysis for Cummings, the weaknesses outweighed the strengths. The weaknesses were, “Heavily dependent on government contracts, borrowers are Politically Exposed Persons.”
And, VCU’s lending commercial policy under the heading Credit Decision Analysis states, “Loans will not be granted to support speculative ventures or applications based on collateral whose value cannot be determined. Complete loan application, as well as due diligence reports, must be made available to all credit committee members to review, prior to the scheduled meeting for their consideration.”
A senior VCU insider familiar with the matter said: “The loan application was predicated on the award of contracts. No evidence was seen at the time of board approval where the actual contract was given or to be granted. The question then arises how was the credit union sure of the contract and Mr Cummings’ ability to perform the contract because the repayment of the loan is tied to the performance of the contract? Therefore, this application could be considered ‘highly speculative’.”
The Sunday Express was further informed by many top VCU insiders that after meeting with the company’s lawyers, Solomon and Ferreira were urged not to speak on the matter for an indefinite period.
The litany of concerns raised about Cummings’ multimillion-dollar loan continued as VCU had suggested that the loan be taken jointly with Cummings’ wife, Juliet Modeste, whom they described as a member with good credit standing and at that time had no existing loans with VCU.
But commercial lending officer Misty Chichester, who was preparing the commercial loan analysis, indicated that based on an e-mail exchange with Cummings, “...management requested that Mr Cummings’ spouse be added as a co-borrower on this loan. When discussed with Mr Cummings he advised that his wife will not agree to this nor is he in agreement with the inclusion of his spouse on his loan facility and he will not accept the proposal if approved with those loan conditions”.
In concluding, the commercial loan analysis credit manager, Valene Jack, pointed out eight strengths of granting the loan, which included the opportunity to reduce the credit union’s loan exposure with additional loan collateral, the probability of contract extension was high as the member was a senator with the current administration, as well as the opportunity to reduce loan provision and loan delinquency.
However, there were two weaknesses of the loan that could negatively impact VCU and its shareholders. “Loan collateral exposure is significant. The security listing still leaves us exposed by approximately $11m. And the contracts with HDC have expired/close to expiration while the loan facility is projected to be repaid in approximately ten years,” Jack said in her report.
Despite these concerns, Cummings was granted the loan on November 30, 2017.
The loan stated it was to consolidate existing Venture loans and the facility was for ten years, with an interest rate of 12 per cent per annum. The repayment consisted of a facility that would be fully amortised via 120 blended (principal and interest) monthly payments. The monthly payment was $209,270.
Apart from being given an extra five years to repay the loan, although the time period should not have exceeded five years according to VCU regulations, Cummings was also offered a $500,000 interest-forgiveness concession, which VCU insiders viewed as a “sweetheart deal” that would never be extended to the average shareholder/member, even with a moderate credit rating.
Collateral security
Cummings offered up as collateral security two Tobago properties, one in Gasparillo and one in Chase Village, Chaguanas, as well as assignment of HDC contracts, assignment of contract-design-build for the Castara Fishing Facility in Tobago, shares of $525,000, and a life insurance policy at a minimum value of $15 million.
The property in Chase Village is also the recorded business address for Pical Services Ltd.
At the front of the property was a very unassuming flat structure that a few persons were seen exiting and entering intermittently, and is likely the office that Pical Services Ltd operates from; while a two-storey residential structure is located to the back of the property.
The Express visited one of the Gasparillo properties at the intersection of Rawlins Avenue and San Fabien Road in Gasparillo a few weeks ago.
According to the loan conditions, this property was replaced with cash collateral of $325,000, which was equivalent to the valuation price at that time, since a deed of rectification was required for the property but could not be completed.
Several residents confirmed seeing Cummings at the property on numerous occasions.
And now sitting on that previously empty lot is a recently constructed house with three apartments downstairs and a large upstairs apartment, with a swimming pool being built overlooking the upstairs apartment that is fortified with high walls that do not allow anyone to see inside the compound. The house is almost ready to be occupied, with still some painting and minor repairs to be completed.
Cummings’ loans and others that involved the mortgaging of properties were sent to the Commissioner of the Co-operative Society, Karyl Adams.
A senior VCU source said: “Any loan, irrespective of the size, needs to go to the commissioner’s office if it involves properties.”
While Adams gave consent to lend money on the mortgage of these properties to the members in question, he did specify there were guidelines that needed to be followed, according to the document.
He said, “Consent by the Commissioner is granted with the understanding that lending to the member is consistent with the guidelines/policies established by the credit union and are backed by appropriate guarantees against any diminution in the value of the guarantee.”
He concluded, “The responsibility of granting loans and managing the loan portfolio rest with the credit union, which must perform the function in a manner that will ensure the soundness and safety of these funds. It is expected that the officers responsible for these transactions have deliberated and explored fully all the financial implications in granting the mortgage.”
Were the requirements as stipulated by the commissioner defied in granting Cummings the $14.5 million loan?
“I can explicitly say that Venture Credit Union did not receive any special consideration by the commissioner for this particular loan,” a VCU source said.
The question was posed to Ferreira and Solomon, but they never responded.
Questioned about the $14.5 million loan in September last year, Cummings, who took more than a month to respond, told the Express, “In 2015, prior to my election as Member of Parliament and appointment as minister, I applied for and in 2017 received a loan of $14.5m for debt consolidation of my various family-owned businesses; the loan was approved on the condition that it would be repaid by the family-owned companies directly from the proceeds of any contracts they receive.”
Although Cummings was not a minister at the time of the granting of the $14.5 million loan in 2017, he was a Government official. It, therefore, begs the question of whether he received preferential treatment, or used his influence to land this loan that the average shareholder/member would not have been able to access with such a poor credit history.
Responding to this, Cummings said, “...As I indicated before, if it is necessary for me to recuse myself from any aspect of my portfolio because of my previous commercial relationship with VCU, I will not hesitate to do so. Further, I unreservedly deny using ministerial influence to obtain loans from the VCU that were more favourable than other members; my loan application was made in 2015 and was approved in 2017 long before I became a Member of Parliament and a minister.”
Cummings was a sitting government senator from 2015 to early 2020—before he became parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government in 2020.
After a short stint in the Ministry of Works and Transport, he was appointed a Government minister in April 2021. He is now charged with the responsibility for Youth Development and National Service, which has within its remit: the Military–led Academic Training Programme (MiLAT), the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), the Military-led Programme of Apprenticeship and Reorientation Training (MYPART), the Geriatric Adolescent Partnership Programme (GAPP), the Retiree Adolescent Partnership Programme (RAPP) and the transition homes.
He also has responsibility for Youth Development Apprenticeship Centres, Youth Facilities Co-operative Development, Micro and Small Enterprise Development; Friendly Societies; and the National Entrepreneurship Development Company Ltd (Nedco).