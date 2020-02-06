2 found not guilty

FREEDOM.
After 16 years on remand, multiple court appearances and two months on trial, the two men who were charged with shooting to death Mala Mohammed, the wife of former supermarket owner Khalid “Uncle Khalid” Mohammed, have been set free.
At 5.30 p.m. yesterday Sheldon Reid and Dwayne Swan walked out of the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain, having been found not guilty of murdering Mohammed in the garage of her Edward Street, Princes Town, home on the evening of May 10, 2004.
It took the 12-member jury less than two hours of deliberations before they sent a message to the court, informing it they had arrived at their verdicts.
Shortly after, the jurors were led into the courtroom and called upon by court staff to announce their presence when their respective numbers were called.
Reid was then asked to stand.
“Mister foreman, have you and all other members of the jury arrived at a verdict in which you all agree in respect to accused number one Sheldon Reid?” the foreman was asked.
“Yes,” he responded.
“Mister foreman, what is your verdict in respect of accused number one?”
“Not guilty,” the foreman responded.
At this point, Reid was allowed to take his seat, and Swan was asked to stand.
“Mister foreman, have you and all other members of the jury arrived at a verdict in which you all agree in respect to accused number two Dwayne Swan?”
“Yes,” the foreman again responded.
“Mister foreman, what is your verdict in respect of accused number two?”
“Not guilty,” he said.
16 years to
complete trial
After the not guilty verdicts were announced, presiding Justice Maria Wilson informed both men they were found not guilty of the capital offence, and that they were now allowed to leave the court as free men.
Swan thanked the jurors as he was led out of the prisoner’s dock by Court and Process Branch officers.
About five minutes later, both men emerged from the court and were greeted by friends and relatives.
Flanked by their attorneys, they said they were grateful to be back in the free world.
But the moment was a bitter-sweet one for Reid. While on trial, his wife died, and is to be buried tomorrow.
“I don’t really feel like talking too much right now. I have to go to my wife’s funeral,” he said.
Swan said even though he was now a free man, he questioned why a murder trial in this country had to take 16 years to be called and completed.
“But I am glad that it is over, and thankful to everyone who was there for us,” he said.
Mohammed was shot dead as she arrived home and parked her vehicle. She was ambushed by two men and shot in the head and back.
According to the State’s case, Swan and Reid both admitted to police investigators they were at the scene at the time of the killing.
However, neither one of them admitted to shooting Mohammed.
Swan, 37, and Reid, 47, both of Five Rivers, Arouca, were taken into custody in February 2005 and later charged with the capital offence.
They were represented by a battery of attorneys, including Wayne Sturge, Mario Merritt, Alexia Romero, Karunaa Bisramsingh and Roshan Tota-Maharaj; while senior State prosecutor Joy Balkaran and Candace Nanton appeared on behalf of the Office of the DPP.