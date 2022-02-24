Police have recorded a spike in robberies and larceny crimes over the past two weeks in several divisions across the country.
Police have increased patrols and a senior officer is calling on citizens to partner with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) by calling and informing them of any illegal activities.
People can do so by contacting their nearest police stations or via 555, 800-TIPS or the TTPS App.
There were a number of robberies over the past two days.
In one incident, a woman police constable and her relatives were robbed on Tuesday in Chaguanas. The victims were at their home when at about 10 a.m. they were confronted by four men.
The men were wearing clothing which resembled tactical police uniforms.
This included badges around their necks.
When the WPC asked them to identify themselves, they pulled out a gun and announced a hold-up.
They then proceeded to rob the woman and her family of cash and valuables before leaving in a waiting vehicle.
Part of the incident was captured on CCTV cameras.
Teen and soldier held for Couva supermarket robbery
In an unrelated incident, five people including a 17-year-old boy and a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force were held on Tuesday afternoon after they robbed a supermarket in Couva.
The Express was told that at about 1.20 p.m., three men entered the supermarket at Southern Main Road and announced a hold-up.
The suspects then robbed customers and staff members of cash, cell phones and other valuables.
During the robbery, two deliverymen from Associated Brands Ltd who were at the supermarket were also attacked by the bandits.
One of the deliverymen was assaulted and robbed of $7,000 he was carrying as company sales.
The bandits escaped in a vehicle parked nearby.
The police were notified and descriptions of the suspects, as well as the vehicle they escaped in, were given.
Officers from the Central Division responded and they were able to intercept the vehicle a short distance away.
In the car were five people including a 17-year-old boy, a 37-year-old soldier and three other men aged 21, 22, and 27.
A loaded firearm, as well as the stolen items, were found in the vehicle and seized.
Three in custody after Cumana robbery
Three men from Port of Spain were in custody yesterday after they robbed a 68-year-old man at gunpoint in Cumana on Tuesday afternoon.
One of the suspects is a former national footballer, the Express was told.
Police were told that at about 2 p.m. that day the victim arrived at a construction site in Guayama Village with $27,000 to pay workers.
He saw two men waiting at the front gate.
One of the men asked about employment.
However, while the victim was speaking, both men pulled out firearms and announced a hold-up.
They took the man’s money before entering a silver Nissan Tiida parked nearby.
The victim notified the police and a team of officers from the Eastern Division, led by Sgt Hazel, set up a roadblock along Toco Main Road in Balandra.
They were able to intercept the vehicle which was searched.
A Beretta pistol loaded with nine rounds of 9mm ammunition was found in the car along with a quantity of cash.
While the police were on the road searching the vehicle and the suspects, the victim arrived in a white car, pointed to the two younger men and shouted, “Officer, them two fellas just rob me of my money!”
All three occupants of the car were taken into custody.
PC Singh and PC Rodney are continuing enquiries.