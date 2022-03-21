With the arrests of two men on Monday night, police have recaptured four of the five individuals who escaped the Golden Grove Prison on Sunday night.
Kurien Douglas, 25, and Shaquille Drayton, 30, were arrested at 7.45 p.m. and 8.20 p.m. respectively in Dinsley and Tacarigua.
They join Theon Thomas, 23, who was held at around 4.30 p.m. on Monday at a home in Mt Dor, and Kevin Jagdeo, 32, was was recaptured in the Trincity community shortly after his escape.
All four men are currently at the Arouca police station and are expected to face additional charges of escaping lawful custody.
As of 11 p.m. on Monday only Anthony Seepersad, 28, remained at large.
All five men escaped the Golden Grove Prison at about 10.30 p.m. on Sunday.
They managed to pry a space through the galvanized roofing of a dormitory cell and escape.