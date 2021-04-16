Four men have been charged with offences relating to trafficking children.
The accused—Keron Pascall, Shaquille Noel, Jose Perez, and Kjuda James—are all charged with various offences under the Trafficking in Persons Act and the Children’s Act, as follows:
1. Pascall, aka “Summer Boss”, of Andrews Trace, Blue Basin, Diego Martin, is charged with receiving and transporting a child for the purpose of child trafficking; harbouring a child for the purpose of child trafficking; knowingly receiving a financial benefit from the offence of trafficking in persons; causing a child to prostitute; controlling a child prostitute and facilitating child prostitution.
2. Noel, aka “Pipin”, of Blue Basin Road, Diego Martin, is charged with receiving and transporting a child for the purpose of child trafficking and harbouring a child for the purpose of child trafficking.
3. Perez is charged with receiving and transporting a child for the purpose of child trafficking.
4. James is charged with the sexual penetration of a child.
The charges stem from a report of human trafficking involving a Venezuelan girl.
Officers of the Special Investigations Unit, Counter-Trafficking Unit, the Special Investigations Task Force, Guard and Emergency Branch, Inter-Agency Task Force and the Crime Scene Investigations Unit conducted an exercise on Tuesday which resulted in the arrest of eight men.
Four of the suspects were released, and investigations are ongoing into their involvement in the matter. The advice to lay the charges was given by Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.
The investigation was led and coordinated by Snr Supt Christopher Paponette, Supt Michael Veronique and legal officer Zaheer Ali.