Four Covid deaths

Four Covid-19 deaths in the last two days have pushed Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll to 4,020.
The Ministry of Health reported two deaths on Tuesday—an elderly man and an elderly woman with comorbidities.
Two more deaths were recorded yesterday. They were two elderly men with multiple comorbidities.
So far for July, nine people have succumbed to the virus.
There were also 73 additional cases of the virus on Tuesday and 122 cases yesterday, increasing overall infections since the start of the pandemic to 167,780 and cases this month to 683.
Tobago recorded five Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and 11 yesterday.
The number of active cases of the virus in T&T now stands at 6,185.
According to the ministry’s Covid-19 update yesterday, 96 positive patients are currently hospitalised, and 6,089 are in home self-isolation.
Of the 28 positive patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, two are in the intensive care unit and four are in the high-dependency unit.
To date, 714,406 people, or 51 per cent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19; while 685,594 are either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.