Four die as Venezuelan vessel sinks

The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) is working with Venezuelan authorities to locate a vessel with 25 occupants which went missing between Trinidad and Venezuela.
The vessel, the Express was told, departed from South Trinidad on Friday night, heading to the Delta region of Venezuela.
Initial reports indicated that the vessel may have sunk in Venezuelan waters.
Up to press time last night, four bodies had been recovered off Venezuela with one survivor.
The deceased are Diana Zolimar Farrera, 25, Betsy Farrera, 27, Yorman Reinoza, 27, and a four-year-old girl.
Twenty persons still remain unaccounted for.
All the occupants come from the Nabasanuka community and belong to the Warao people.
The group travelled to Trinidad last Tuesday morning in a boat with a 150-horsepower outboard engine. The group frequently travels to this country to sell handicraft and birds. Upon receiving information of the missing boat, the TTCG assigned one of its vessels, which was already on patrol, to aid in the search and rescue operation.
The TTCG has been in communication with Venezuelan counterparts in an attempt to locate additional persons, with searches being conducted within the territorial waters of Trinidad and Tobago.
Initial reports suggest that the missing individuals are most likely in Venezuelan waters and the TTCG will continue to cooperate with Venezuelan authorities as part of a coordinated operation.
—Alexander Bruzual