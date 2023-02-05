Four health workers under probe

Terrence Deyalsingh___new_use

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

Four health workers, two of them doctors, were subjects of the investigation into claims made by a woman who said she was chased out of the Princes Town District Health Facility last month, and who lost her twin babies hours later.

The findings are contained in a 13-page report shown in Parliament on Friday by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh who said it would be used to determine what action could be taken against the workers who are employed by the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA).

The four workers are on paid administrative leave.

They were identified as being involved in an incident when Moruga mother of three Pearly Graham came to the health facility on January 21.

Graham said she had begun experiencing what she knew to be labour pains, and asked her husband to take her to the facility.

Graham, who was six months’ pregnant, said she was not given priority, and other patients were treated ahead of her. And when she finally saw the doctor on duty, Graham said she was told to “get out” and “go from here”.

Graham said she asked for an ambulance to take her to the San Fernando General Hospital, but was denied.

She was taken to the San Fernando hospital by her husband.

Graham said it was at the San Fernando hospital her twin boys were delivered and died.

In Parliament, Member of Parliament for Couva South Rudranath Indarsingh asked about the composition of the team appointed by the SWRHA to investigate.

Deyalsingh said as minister, he regretted the verbal exchange between Graham and members of staff, and “it clearly did not match our expectations of what a professional should be engaging with, with a patient”.

He said while the SWRHA did its own investigation, he separately appointed a three-member independent team led by director of Women’s Health Dr Adesh Sirjusingh, to review the report and delve into the circumstances.

He said this report would form the basis of further action that may be required.

