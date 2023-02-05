Four health workers under probe

A total of 88 prison officers reported being threatened by inmates between the period Janu­ary 21 and December 22 last year, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has said.

“And, only recently, the police had to move very swiftly, from the reports that came to my attention, to put an end to a plot of a very serious nature in this regard,” he said.

Hinds was speaking in the House of Representatives, at the Red House, Port of Spain, on Friday, as he piloted debate on the Firearms (Amendment) Bill 2022.

The bill, passed in the House on Friday, seeks to make the following seven critical amendments to the Firearms Act: