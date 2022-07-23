HOURS before Scrap Iron Dealers Association president Allan Ferguson again pleaded with collectors to refrain from stealing, police arrested four men in Tacarigua for the exact thing.
On Thursday, Ferguson both warned and pleaded with members and non-members alike that they knew who were the ones purchasing stolen metals, and they would not only disclose this to the police but if they didn’t clean up their act, they would be banned from becoming members of the association.
He said bona fide members would be identifiable to the public with stickers on their vehicles, as well as a form to be filled out while the purchase is being made.
Thursday’s announcement came on the heels of a meeting the association had with the Government on Wednesday. Prior to that, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley identified metal stealing as an issue of national concern, and had suggested that Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, consider drafting laws for a temporary ban on metal exports.
Meanwhile on Wednesday, officers of the North Central Division (Area East) were on patrol in Tacarigua around 2.15 a.m., when they were told that men were seen stealing telephone cables at Crown Trace.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found four men with cutting tools in their possession and a quantity of already-cut cables near them.
The suspects—a 37-year-old and an 18-year-old, both of Princes Town; a 31-year-old of D’Abadie; and a 27-year-old of Williamsville were arrested in connection with the incident.
The exercise was spearheaded by ACP Samaroo, Snr Supt Ramphall, coordinated by ASP Powder, Insp Highly and Ag Sgt Pamphille, and included officers of the North Central Division Task Force, Area East.