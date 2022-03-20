Four men die from Covid

coronavirus____use

FOUR men have become the country’s latest Covid-19 related fatalities.

The deaths, reported in yesterday’s Ministry of Health’s daily clinical update, raised Trinidad and Tobago’s pandemic death toll to 3,708 people.

The ministry’s website stated that the fatalities were:

• two elderly men

• two middle-aged men.

One person had multiple comorbidities, two had one comorbidity and one person had no known comorbidities, the ministry stated.

Examples of the comorbidities were diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and a history of strokes.

The ministry also reported 433 new Covid-19 infections, based on samples taken between March 16 and 18, 2022.

Of the new cases, 29 were reported in Tobago, placing active ­infections there at 450 people.

The total number of active cases in T&T now stands at 10,050 people.

This increased the total number of cases since T&T recorded its first infection (March 12, 2020) to 134,878 ­people.

To date a total of 659,418 people have been tested at private and public facilities.

A total of 121,120 patients have recovered, with 515 of them reported yesterday and 15 people were discharged from public health facilities.

A total of 156 people are in hospital, 22 patients are in step-down/transition facilities, and a total of 9,830 people are in self-isolation.

Vaccination

To date, 707,021 people have been fully vaccinated, representing 50.5 per cent of the population; while 692,979 have had a first dose or no dose of a vaccine.

A total of 142,679 people have received a third primary dose or booster shot of a vaccine.

