Four more die as toll nears 3,800

THE Ministry of Health has reported four more Covid-19-related deaths, taking the death toll in Trinidad and Tobago to 3,798.

The deceased were two elderly females, one middle-aged female, and one middle-aged male.

Two of the patients had multiple comorbidities and two had a single comorbidity each.

The comorbidities included diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, renal disease and metabolic disease.

The ministry also reported 249 new Covid-19 infections, based on samples taken between April 12-14. The total number of active cases in T&T now stands at 6,341 people.

This increased the total number of cases since Trinidad and Tobago recorded its first infection (March 12, 2020) to 141,853 people.

A total of 145 people are in hospital, with no patients in step-down/transition facilities, while a total of 6,111 people are in self-isolation.

To date, 710,556 people have been fully vaccinated, representing 50.8 per cent of the population, while 689,444 have had a first dose or no dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The ministry said 148,817 people have received a third primary dose or booster shot of a vaccine.

