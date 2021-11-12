Four more with Delta in Tobago

Four more people from Tobago with no history of travel and who were not in contact with anyone who recently travelled have tested positive for the Covid-19 Delta variant.
Tobago’s Delta count now stands at 14.
The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development of the Tobago House of Assembly confirmed the additional cases in yesterday’s Covid-19 clinical update—a day after the Ministry of Health reported 43 more confirmed cases of the variant in T&T.
Tobago recorded its first Delta case on October 5. Another three cases were recorded on October 15; five cases were confirmed on October 22; and there were five more cases on October 22.
The division reported that 26 more people contracted the Covid-19 virus, pushing Tobago’s Covid-19 toll to 3,521.
Covid-19 cases on the island have been rising over the last few weeks.
Between October 24 and 30, a total of 92 cases were recorded.
The following week (October 31 to November 6), there were 106 infections.
In the last six days, 136 cases of the virus have been recorded.
So far this month (November 1 to November 12), 237 people have contracted the virus in Tobago, while there were five deaths.
This is compared to 178 cases and two deaths between October 1 and October 12.