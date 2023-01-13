Four murders push toll to 21

THE murder count for 2023 has jumped to 21, surpassing last year’s comparative figure, with the murders of four more men along the East-West Corridor.
The killings began on Wednesday night with 64-year-old Farell Toussaint.
Toussaint, of Cameron Hill in Petit Valley, was fatally shot while in a car with other relatives who were taking him home.
No one else was injured in that incident.
The Express was told that around 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday, Toussaint was seated in the front passenger seat of a blue Nissan Frontier van which was proceeding along Cameron Hill.
Upon reaching the vicinity of LP66, a black car sped past the van.
The car suddenly came to a stop.
The driver of the van proceeded along the roadway, unaware of the ensuing danger.
When the two vehicles crossed paths, the occupants of the car shot at the van.
The car then sped away.
In the aftermath, Toussaint had been shot several times.
No one else was injured in the incident.
The driver of the car turned around and rushed to the St James Medical Complex.
However, Toussaint died around 7.51 p.m. while undergoing treatment.
The police were notified, and officers from the Western Division and the Homicide Bureau, including W-Insp De Gale, Sgt Romeo, PC Ramkripaul, PC Allard and WPC Rodgers, among others, responded.
Hours later, around 10 a.m. yesterday, the unidentified body of a man was found off the Las Lomas #1 Village.
The body bore what appeared to be a chop wound to the neck.
Officers of the Central Division and the Homicide Bureau responded, and the body was removed from the scene.
Police have no motive for this killing. Then around 2 p.m., one man was shot dead along Red Hill Road in Morvant.
Residents of the area heard gunshots and, upon investigating, found the man bleedings from gunshot injuries.
The man was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital. However, he died while undergoing treatment.
The victim was not positively identified up to press time yesterday.
Just over two hours later, a taxi-driver standing near the corner of St John’s Road and the Eastern Main Road, St Augustine, near Scotiabank, was shot and killed in full view of commuters and bank customers yesterday.
Police said that around 4.30 p.m., Jason Anthony Cudjoe, 46, of Ridgewood Terrace, St Augustine, was at the corner, standing outside his car awaiting passengers, when a Nissan Tiida with four men stopped near him.
All four men came out of the car and two opened fire on Cudjoe.
Struck several times to the body, Cudjoe fell to the ground and died on the spot.
Commuters along the Eastern Main Road and users of the bank’s ATM heard the gunshots and called the police. Officers of the St Joseph Police Station responded and were later joined by officers of the Region Two Homicide Bureau.
Police on the scene yesterday said they could not immediately arrive at a motive, as Cudjoe was not someone they knew to be involved in any sort of illegal activity.
“This is a mystery so far,” said a senior officer on the scene.
A team of officers, led by ACP Wayne Mystar, responded to the last two incidents.
For the same period in 2022, the murder tally stood at 20.
TTPS concerned ► subhead ◄
The last two homicides took place even as the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service expressed its concern over the number of killings reported this year.
At the time Snr Sup Rishi Singh of the Homicide Bureau noted that while none of the reported murders has officially been solved, two were “close to completion” and the public could expect to see people charged in the coming days.
Singh, who was speaking at the weekly press briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, also noted that last year 121 people had been charged with murder.
Of this number, 89 had been charged from 75 reports.
The remaining 32 people were charged with murders solved by the cold case unit over the last five years.
“When you check the math this puts our detection rate at about 13 per cent. We are not at all satisfied with the detection rate at all. But we know there are challenges which affect the detection rate in a particular year in terms of evidence availability.”
—with reporting by Gyasi Gonzales
“But remember, it doesn’t mean that this is the detection rate we will end up with in a particular year. As matters are solved as the year goes on, they will flow into periods from other years and increase these numbers,” Singh said.
He also hoped that despite the figure, the fact that murders are being solved will act as a deterrent to criminal elements.
“As to whether it acts as a deterrent, I am hoping the answer will be yes. Because it is not zero. Because there is a likelihood that somewhere, at some stage you will be caught,” Singh said.
—with reporting by Gyasi Gonzales