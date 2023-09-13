Four robbed at Barataria clinic

FOUR people, among them a 17-year-old boy, and three women, aged 73, 51 and 37, were robbed at gunpoint on Monday afternoon at a medical clinic in Barataria.
The 51-year-old woman and the 37-year-old were at the reception desk at the Europa Medical Spa and Clinic, at Eighth Street, around 12.30 p.m. when two men wearing white medical PPE suits entered the building.
Their faces were also covered with blue surgical masks, leaving only their eyes visible.
One of the men asked about a 1 p.m. appointment.
However, one of the women who was at the reception desk did not disclose any information.
The suspects then pulled out firearms and announced a hold-up.
They tied up the four victims and robbed them of cash and cellphones, then fled the scene.
The victims were able to untie themselves and notify the police and paramedics.
A team of officers led by Woman Cpl Solomon Rajkumar and PC Boodhai responded.