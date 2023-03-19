Four shot dead

FOUR men were shot dead in separate incidents in Petit Valley, Morvant and Piarco on Friday night and yesterday.
Three have been identified as 38-year-old Joey Kissoon, 40-year-old Akile Rodriguez, and Christopher Townie; and the fourth was not identified up to last night.
Around 10.45 p.m. on Friday, at Alfred Drive in Crystal Stream, Petit Valley, Kissoon, of Roedler Road in Piarco, was seated in his Toyota Hilux and parked outside his girlfriend’s home, when he was confronted by an armed man.
The man opened fire on the vehicle, hitting Kissoon several times. The killer then fled the scene.
When residents of the area made checks, they found Kissoon slumped against the steering wheel of his van, in a pool of blood.
The police and paramedics were notified, but Kissoon died shortly thereafter. Six spent shells were found at the scene.
A team of officers led by ASP Gibbs, Insp Grant, Sgt Mohammed, Sgt Moses, W-Cpl Jules, PC Moonsammy and WPC Morgan-Job, among others, responded. Police have no motive for this incident.
The second murder took place around 9.15 p.m., when residents of Lady Young Road heard a series of gunshots. Upon checking, they observed Rodriguez and Townie lying on the road next to a white Toyota wagon parked near the walkover. They both appeared to have been shot several times. Rodriguez died at the scene.
Townie was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.
In the last incident yesterday, one man was shot dead in Oropune Gardens, Piarco.
Around 5 p.m., residents of Building 7A heard a series of loud explosions. Upon checking, they found a man on the ground, lying in a pool of blood.
He died on the scene.
These incidents have pushed the homicide toll for 2023 to 126. The comparative for the same period in 2022 was 115.
Rodriguez was related to Atiba Rodriguez, one of two men fatally shot at Ariapita Avenue in Woodbrook on Carnival Saturday, police said. The second victim in this incident was identified as Jessie James.
They were both fatally shot around 4.30 a.m. on February 18 while they were liming with friends at the corner of Alfredo Street and Ariapita Avenue.
Speaking with the Express at the time, relatives had pleaded with gunmen to “put down the guns, please, and bring back the love”.