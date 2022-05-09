Four shot in Cunupia

Two police officers were among four people injured after a gunman opened fire at a bar in Cunupia early yesterday morning.
The officers had responded to a report of a large gathering at the bar and minutes later a man fired at the officers and patrons.
The shooter ran off and escaped.
The incident occurred at around 4.40 a.m., at Big Timerz Bar, on the Southern Main Road.
PC Khan was shot to the upper right leg and PC Duprey was shot to the right shoulder and abdomen.
Bar patron Kristina James, 21, of Arouca, was shot in the left arm and another patron, Leticia Howard, 26, of Cunupia, sustained an injury to the left knee.
All the victims were taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility for treatment.
Officers of the Central Division Task Force and Cunupia CID responded, and searches were carried out for the shooter.