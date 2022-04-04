Four test positive at hospital

AT least four patients in the mental health ward at Scarborough General Hospital in Tobago tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.
Another patient tested negative and was placed in isolation, while hospital officials are awaiting the return of PCR test results from Trinidad.
Contacted for comment on the matter, Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) chief executive officer Simon Wiltshire said as the nation moves from pandemic to endemic case management, with relaxed Covid-19 measures, localised outbreaks in case numbers may occur from time to time.
“The TRHA is well prepared to deal with such outbreaks and will respond accordingly. Any affected staff and patients will be managed according to standard infection prevention and control measures,” said Wiltshire.
In Tobago’s latest Covid-19 report, there were no deaths, 16 new cases, 392 active cases, and of the 13 patients hospitalised, 12 are unvaccinated and one fully vaccinated.