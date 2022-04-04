Four test positive at hospital

coronavirus____use

AT least four patients in the mental health ward at Scarborough General Hospital in Tobago tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Another patient tested negative and was placed in isolation, while hospital officials are awaiting the return of PCR test results from Trinidad.

Contacted for comment on the matter, Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) chief executive officer Simon Wiltshire said as the nation moves from pandemic to endemic case management, with relaxed Covid-19 measures, localised outbreaks in case numbers may occur from time to time.

“The TRHA is well prepared to deal with such outbreaks and will respond accordingly. Any affected staff and patients will be managed according to standard infection prevention and control measures,” said Wiltshire.

In Tobago’s latest Covid-19 report, there were no deaths, 16 new cases, 392 active cases, and of the 13 patients hospitalised, 12 are unvaccinated and one fully vaccinated.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Former registrar ‘free to work anywhere’

Former registrar ‘free to work anywhere’

Registrar of the Supreme Court Kerri-Ann Oliverie “as an attorney-at-law is entitled to seek and accept work where she wishes and neither the Judiciary nor the (Judicial and Legal) Commission has any say whatsoever in that regard”.

A MOTHER’S LOVE

A MOTHER’S LOVE

A mother’s determination and sacrifice have paid off for her hearing and speech impaired daughter.

Time was running out and her family was unable to raise enough funds to cover baby Vedika Boochoon’s medical expenses in the United States.

However her mother, Debra Ramcharitar-Boochoon was not prepared to give up on finding a way to give her child a normal life.

A house for Brandon

A house for Brandon

Twenty-five-year-old visually-impaired Brandon Ramkissoon says his life has been turned around by the generosity of Express readers, who in the past month have come together to help build his incomplete home.

In February, Ramkissoon told the Express that he had spent the majority of his life inside the unfinished home he shared with his now-deceased father in Las Lomas.

Four test positive at hospital

Four test positive at hospital

AT least four patients in the mental health ward at Scarborough General Hospital in Tobago tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Another patient tested negative and was placed in isolation, while hospital officials are awaiting the return of PCR test results from Trinidad.

Covid ease-up from today: WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

Covid ease-up from today: WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

ACROSS the country, businesses hurried to prepare for what they hope will be a rush of customers.

And on social media, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s now well-known preface, “as of midnight tonight”, prevailed.

Today, Monday, April 4, 2022, marks the full reopening of the economy and the lifting of most Covid-19 public health regulations.

Recommended for you