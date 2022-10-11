THERE are three challengers for the political leadership of the People’s National Movement (PNM), currently held by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
They are former minister of finance Karen Nunez-Tesheira; Ronald Boynes, former chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation and brother of former PNM minister Roger Boynes; and former United National Congress senator Junior Barrack. This is the first time that this position is being so heavily contested. Rowley had no challengers in 2018 and in 2014, only Pennelope Beckles, now a minister.
Boynes contested unsuccessfully the position of general secretary in 2014, losing to Ashton Ford, and then in 2018 lost to Robert Le Hunte for the position of vice-chairman.
Nunez-Tesheira and Barrack have never previously contested any position in the PNM.
For the position of chairman, the incumbent Colm Imbert is not contesting. Instead, Energy Minister Stuart Young will face-off against Kenneth Butcher, who is on Nunez-Tesheira’s team, and Farai Hove Masaisai.
There is an interesting contest between Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Brian Manning, Minister in the Ministry of Finance and son of former prime minister Patrick Manning, for vice-chairman.
Rondell Donawa is also contesting this position.
Several nominees are unopposed and therefore automatically will be declared winners of those positions. They are Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings who is unchallenged for general secretary; Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis for the position of lady vice-chairman and Local and Rural Development Minister Faris Al-Rawi who is also unchallenged for the position of public relations officer. Senator Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing, who served as PRO, is now contesting the position of education officer and is facing competition from Clayton Blackman.
Incumbent Daniel Dookie, chairman of the Point Lisas Development Company, is facing competition from another state enterprise chairman, Patricia Alexis, chairman of the Rural Development Corporation for the position of assistant general secretary. Janelle John-Bates is also contesting this position.
Hot contest for field officer
For the position of treasurer, Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein will come up against attorney Sallian Holdip and councillor in the Arima Borough Corporation, Anthony Davis.
Former labour minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus will contest the position of labour relations officer, (a position she held in the past) and come up against Christian Flemming.
Another former minister Alicia Hospedales will contest the position of welfare officer. Her challenger is Maxine Richards, daughter of former president George “Maxwell” Richards.
Incumbent Indar Parasram is facing competition from three other nominees for the position of election officer. They are Leslie Lynch, Victor Phillip and Keno Romeo.
The most hotly-contested position in terms of number of nominees is the post of field officer, where incumbent Abdon Mason will come up against David Trim, Curtis Shade, Terrance Beepath (campaign manager for Al-Rawi in the constituency of San Fernando West), and Jose Tidd. Another incumbent Irene Hinds will face off against Eber Steele-Attong for the position of operations officer.
For the position of social media officer, there is a four-way contest between chairman of the Tunapuna/Piarco Corporation Kwasi Robinson, Dane Wilson, Dominic Romain and Krystal Horwood. Temporary Senator Ndale Young and councillor in the Arima Borough Corporation Jeniece Scott is contesting the position of youth officer.
There are 42 candidates in all for 16 positions.
|The Executive positions
POLITICAL LEADER
Dr Keith Rowley
Karen Tesheira
Junior Barrack
Ronald Boynes
CHAIRMAN
Stuart Young
Kenneth Butcher
Farai Hove Masaisai
VICE CHAIRMAN
Nyan Gadsby Dolly
Rondell Donawa
Brain Manning
LADY VICE CHAIRMAN
Camille Robinson-Regis (Unopposed)
GENERAL SECRETARY
Foster Cummings (Unopposed)
ASSISTANT GENERAL SECRETARY
Patricia Alexis
Daniel Dookie
Janelle John-Bates
EDUCATION OFFICER
Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing
Clayton Blackman
ELECTIONS OFFICER
Indar Parasram
Leslie Lynch
Victor Philli
Keno Romeo
FIELD OFFICER
David Trim
Curtis Shade
Terrance Beepath
Abdon Mason
Jose Tidd
LABOUR RELATIONS OFFICER
Jennifer Baptiste-PrimuS
Christian Flemming
OPERATIONS OFFICER
Irene Hinds
Eber Steele-Attong
PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
Faris Al-Rawi (unopposed)
SOCIAL MEDIA OFFICER
Kwasi Robinson
Dominic Romain
Dane Wilson
Krystal Horwood
TREASURER
Anthony Davis
Kazim Hosein
Sallian Holdip
WELFARE OFFICER
Maxine Richards
Alicia Hospedales
YOUTH OFFICER
Jeniece Scott
Ndale Young