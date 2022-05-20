Four-year wait for DNA

IN June 2019, when the skeletal remains of a woman were found near an oilfield in Santa Flora, Junior Emmanuel believed it was the last piece of the puzzle in the case of his missing daughter, Sharday Emmanuel.
This, he said, would have ended an agonising year-long search for the 20-year-old nursing student who walked out of her parents’ Mamoral No.1 home back in June 2018 and never returned.
Emmanuel, a father of two, said he identified a piece of fabric found near the remains as a plaid skirt his daughter was wearing on the day she went missing. A bra was also found.
Emmanuel said his daughter had become friendly with a man who lived in Santa Flora.
He said, “The police never called me about the remains. I saw an article in the Express about the discovery and went into Homicide asking for assistance. I was allowed to view photographs of the remains and two things caught my attention, the skirt and the location.”
The bones were bagged and removed to the Forensic Science Centre, where DNA samples would be taken and sent for testing to confirm the identity, the father was told. To this day, Emmanuel has not yet received confirmation on whether the bones found in that oilfield belonged to his missing daughter.
In a telephone interview on Tuesday, Emmanuel said, “They telling us the same story that they have no DNA results yet. I’m hoping they did send to get tested because I was looking at that case with the man who went missing in Chaguaramas and his family got the DNA results not long after the body was found. It has been three years for my Sharday and we are still waiting.”
Emmanuel said his family needed closure, and confirmation that the remains belonged to his daughter would bring peace to his family.
“This would allow my daughter’s case to move from a missing person to a homicide. We gave the police information about a suspect and they can’t do anything until we get that DNA result,” he said.
Money and justice
Emmanuel questioned whether his daughter’s case would have been fast-tracked had his family been wealthy.
“People who know about Sharday’s case keep seeing me on the streets and asking me about the DNA and how it is taking so long. I just don’t have answers. If my family had money we would have gotten results and get to the end of Sharday’s case because the authorities know exactly what happened to Sharday and who is responsible for her going missing. Just the DNA keeping back the whole case. This is disheartening to know that is all that we need,” he said.
Emmanuel said he is now prepared to pay a private DNA laboratory to determine if the bones are those of his missing daughter.
“The issue of private testing was raised in our family discussion and we are considering it. We need some closure. I never stopped looking for my child. I have been to every part of this country begging for information on Sharday. If a private lab is willing to help me I will do it. I would accept advice from anyone on what I should do,” he said.
And he made another appeal to the authorities to listen to his cries.
Sharday lived with her parents at Mamoral No 1 in central Trinidad.
Relatives said she walked out to the main road and entered a taxi to go to Chaguanas where she was expected to meet her boyfriend.
She was seen at a mall. After that there was no trace of her.
The boyfriend, who was interviewed by police, said he did not arrive at the meeting place on time and began calling her cellphone but there was no answer.
Her father launched his own investigation, contacting everyone who knew Sharday.
Emmanuel said he knew his daughter would not run away from home.
He told the Express he had travelled to remote areas throughout the country in search of his daughter.
But he found nothing.
Voice notes
Six months later, Emmanuel was contacted by his daughter’s best friend and informed that she was being emotionally and physically abused by someone she knew.
The friend released a series of voice notes Sharday sent her before she vanished.
The Express obtained excerpts of the conversation Sharday had with her friend.
She spoke about an abusive relationship and how badly she wanted “to put my foot down” and escape. But she was concerned about how she would be viewed by others if they knew what she was going through.
In the messages, Sharday said she wanted to tell her father about her “secret life” because she had become fearful her life was in danger.
Emmanuel said the evidence was handed over to police but nothing was done.
And every time someone’s daughter is reported missing, he said it reminds him of his own child and the torture his family has endured.
He said, “These families think that even though the women are being abused nothing will happen to them. They think the police will come and everything will be okay because that is what I was thinking when we were hearing little rumours that Sharday was being abused but she never came out and told us. We never thought anything will ever happen to her. I believe that is what these families were also thinking when the women in their families telling them they are being abused. They think it will get sorted out.”
The father appealed to women to look at the signs and to get out of abusive relationships. “Learn from what happened to my daughter. Tell someone who would listen and do something. My daughter spoke to friends about the abuse but never her parents and in that last week she said she was going to tell us about what she was going through. She never got to tell us about it. And that is something that will remain with me for the rest of my life,” he said.