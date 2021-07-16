Fourth death linked to hospital cluster

A fourth patient linked to the cluster of Covid-19 cases at the Scarborough General Hospital in Tobago has died.
Dr Anthony Thompson, Covid-19 response team member in the office of the County Medical Officer of Health, confirmed the additional death during Tobago’s Covid-19 news conference yesterday.
The Express reported the death earlier this week.
The patient, 65-year-old Watson George of Bon Accord, was one of two people who died of the virus on Monday.
George tested positive for the virus last month.
Six of his 13 family members who were in quarantine have received positive Covid-19 results.
On July 1, the TRHA disclosed that there was a cluster of 18 Covid-19 cases at the Scarborough General Hospital.
Thompson said then the cluster may have originated from a patient who was admitted to the adult medical ward for symptoms unrelated to the virus, was subsequently discharged, but returned to the hospital after developing flu-like symptoms.
Four more health workers test positive
At last week’s Covid-19 briefing, Thompson reported that three of the 11 patients who tested positive among the cluster had died.
He said 27 hospital workers, including doctors, nurses and physiotherapists also tested positive.
Giving an update on the cluster of cases, Thompson yesterday said four additional healthcare workers received positive results, bringing the total number of positive staff members to 31.
“This included one medical officer. The rest of the staff at the medical records department were tested, 18 persons in total, all of whom tested negative,” he said.
He said surveillance testing is ongoing in other departments of the Tobago Regional Health Authority.
He said of the 24 nurses tested in the Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit, six were found to be positive, 15 were negative, and results for two were pending.