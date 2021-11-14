FPA: Time for change

THE Family Planning Association of Trinidad and Tobago (FPATT) says it wants to reopen the conversation on sexual education in schools as there is a need for a more comprehensive health and family life education (HFLE) programme.
The existing programme, according to FPATT executive director Ava Rampersad, is not at the standard it should be for today’s youth.
“The HFLE programme as it exists today needs to evolve to meet the changing demands of society,” Rampersad told the Express.
“This was a powerful programme when it was introduced in 1986 and it has since undergone a few revisions, but it is not where it needs to be.”
Rampersad cited the results of an evaluation done by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) which found that the HFLE programme in T&T lacks a legal framework, programmatic commitments, reporting mechanisms, training for facilitators, outreach campaigns and budget allocation, and only meets 53 per cent of curricular content requirements.
“This is not my view, but this is what the data is showing,” Rampersad said.
Additionally, she said a recent assessment done by FPATT had found that both parents and teachers were not equipped to implement comprehensive sex education (CSE) and that the school was an ideal, safe, and trusted space to not only deliver CSE but to act as a conduit for support at a student, parent and familial level.
“And therefore, we want to work together with the Ministries of Health and Education and with other stakeholders in civil society to develop a comprehensive programme that considers our local context and culture and, most importantly, the needs of our young people today,” Rampersad stated.
Sex education in T&T has been discussed in various forums over the years with citizens presenting mixed views on the matter. Some object to it on the grounds of religious and other beliefs, while others have advocated for it.
Lap dance in school
The issue was highlighted yet again earlier this month when several videos circulated on social media showing female pupils at a secondary school in South Trinidad performing lap dances for male pupils. Rampersad said then that she had taken note of the videos and saw them as an opportunity for stakeholders to come together to discuss and develop a more comprehensive HFLE programme.
She however noted that sex education is still taboo in T&T, despite children being heavily exposed to sex imagery in the media.
“While sex imagery is depicted on TV shows, in music, and ads, etc, very often these media are heavily influenced by other cultures where the approach to sex education is different,” Rampersad noted.
“And short of denying our children access to all media, which isn’t practical and arguably not even possible, there is no way to prevent our children’s exposure to the depiction of sex imagery,” she said.
“However, when it comes to taking the next step and having a full-on conversation about sex education and about formalising sex education in schools, there is resistance because many of us revert to established norms, and many of our established norms in our society are heavily influenced by religion which traditionally promoted principles of abstinence as a virtue and of sex as an activity reserved for marriage.”
Rampersad said there is generally a conservative approach to sex education and some people are fearful that teaching youth about sex is akin to granting them permission to have sex.
“They may not grasp that sex education is not about permissiveness but rather about emphasising a responsible and measured approach taking into account the realities that exist for youth today and which, in fact, were realities that existed for youth when we were young and when our parents were young, going back generations when there were less media depicting sex imagery,” she said.
Some parents delay or even prevent their children’s exposure to sex education as they have a natural desire to preserve their children’s innocence,” Rampersad stated.
“We do understand and value this perspective held by some parents,” she added but stressed that children will ultimately learn about sex from other sources that may not be accurate or appropriate.
“While there might be a desire among parents to manage or control what their children are taught in terms of sex education, the realities are that young people are learning about sex every day, and very often from their peers...or from the media, and they are learning about it in a manner that is fraught with misinformation and all the associated dangers that come with that.”
‘More than just sex’
Rampersad stressed that sex education is not just about sex but is an all-encompassing life-skills development programme.
“This is where we at the Family Planning Association can provide support, in terms of putting together and rolling out a tried, tested, and evaluated curriculum that includes sexual health and well-being as a human right; gender; sexuality; interpersonal relationships; communication and decision-making skills; the body, puberty, and reproduction; sexual and reproductive health including sexually transmitted infections and decisions about one’s own fertility; sexual health, rights, and gender equality,” she stated.
“We believe that such a programme can be led by a consortium of stakeholders across civil society and state agencies including and not limited to FPATT, Families in Action, Silver Lining Foundation, UNESCO, UNFPA, Ministries of Education and Health and the list can go on.”
Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In the meantime, the FPATT offers sex education to families who want it.