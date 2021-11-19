Franka ready for war

People’s National Movement (PNM) candidate for Parlatuvier/L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside Franka Cordner says she is ready for war.
Speaking during a political meeting in Belle Garden on Thursday night, Cordner also stated she has since apologised to the Tobago East MP Ayanna Webster-Roy for distasteful comments she attributed to the Member of Parliament via a widely circulated screen recording on social media.
Cordner said she phoned MP for Tobago East Ayanna Webster-Roy and apologised for her actions. She said she called her “as a mother and I said you know what, I am sorry, because in order to go forward you must stand in your truth, and you must accept what you did”.
She said the person she was in the past is no more. “And I said the things I said, and I am not going to use my young-ness to say I was right, of course I was wrong. I was very wrong,” she added.
She also issued a warning to the PDP. “You did not bring me down, you released the warrior in me. I know that the intention was to get Franka out the race, but guess what, I am ready for war,” Cordner said.
All speakers at the Belle Garden meeting rallied around Cordner, including Webster-Roy who appeared on the PNM stage for the first time during this THA election campaign.
“And I want to give some words of encouragement to my sister Franka this evening. Franka listen to me, what your opponents meant for evil God will turn it to good. When our opponents thought they were going to beat us down, both of us, God is going to elevate us,” Webster-Roy said, adding that PNM people should use this situation as an opportunity, to be the best servant leader.
Social media attacks
In her address, PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine called out political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Watson Duke, claiming he initiated a series of social media attacks against Cordner.
This follows a series of widely circulated screen recordings and videos of Cordner speaking against some top members of the PNM. Davidson-Celestine said she had a long conversation with Cordner. “When Franka woke up, she saw the name Farley Augustine, and it was Farley who started by telling her what is going to happen, and there would be a series of attacks planned, and they would be rolling them out one by one. Trying, of course, to get into Franka’s mind, and of course to play with her mind. I am not going to say all that Franka has said to me about that conversation with Farley, but one of the things that we can easily reason is that those attacks on our young female candidate is coming from the political leader of the PDP,” Davidson-Celestine said.