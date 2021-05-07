Franklin Khan’s funeral today

NATIONAL flags across the country will be flying at half-mast today as former minister of energy and energy industries Franklin Khan is laid to rest.
Khan’s funeral will be held from 10 a.m. at Aramalaya Presbyterian Church in Tunapuna, with only ten people at the service in keeping with Covid-19 regulations.
Among the ten are Moderator of the Presbyterian Church Reverend Joy Abdul-Mohan, who will deliver the message of comfort, and reverends Anna Sharma and Anthony Rampersad.
Heritage Petroleum chief executive officer Arlene Chow is to deliver the eulogy.
The service is expected to be aired live on television and social media.
In an interview with the Express earlier this week, Khan’s widow Laura Sewal-Khan said Khan’s immediate family comprised eight members.
She said the church has been allotted two people and, therefore, these are the only ten individuals allowed to attend the funeral.
“It will be a family funeral… There are people who would be doing things like singing the solo but they would be seated at the back and would undertake their contribution and exit,” she said.
She stated the original plan was to have the hearse drive through his home community of Mafeking in Mayaro so people could pay their final respects but this had to be scrapped due to the most recent Covid-19 restrictions, especially when it came to gatherings.
Khan died on April 17, due to a heart attack.
In a news release issued yesterday by the Ministry of National Security, all State and non-State agencies as well as Trinidad and Tobago diplomatic missions abroad were advised to have the national flag flown at half-mast today.
“The Code of Flag Etiquette of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago stipulates that the National Flag should be flown at half-mast on the day of the funeral of members of the Cabinet.
“The National Flag should be flown at half-mast or half-staff, lowering the flag by its own depth from its normal position at the peak of the staff when the nation is in mourning.
“At half-mast, the flag is first hoisted to the top of the staff for an instant, and then lowered to the half-mast position.
“Before lowering the flag down for the day the flag is again raised to the top of the staff. Other flags on the same stand of poles should also be at half-mast or should not be flown at all when the National Flag is at half-mast. Flags of foreign nations should not be flown at half mast, unless their country is also observing mourning,” the release stated.
Following the funeral service, the interment is to take place at Radix Public Cemetery in Mayaro.