Fraud Squad probes prison loans

The Fraud Squad is investigating allegations of a moneylending scheme for profit being operated by an executive member of the Prison Officers Association (POA), using a commercial bank account unrelated to the POA to issue loans to prison officers.
Sources inside the POA said an attempt was made to have the executive member expelled at an executive meeting called last Tuesday morning. However, only 12 members turned up, and it was only when the meeting was adjourned around 9.50 a.m. that several other members turned up.
At least 11 of the 24 executive members of the POA on July 7 wrote to their fellow executive members, expressing concern over allegations made by another executive member at a June 27 executive meeting about the use of a particular Scotiabank facility, which later brought the meeting to an abrupt end.
The letter stated, “Based on statements made by our (title called) at the meeting regarding this alleged scheme involving the Association it is our firm position that our (title called) must be expelled from the POA by the Executive Committee and this scheme is immediately reported to our Council of Delegates and our General Membership before it is reported to the police for investigation. This alleged money lending business using the POA bank account and property is breaking the law in our opinion. The POA does not have a money lending licence and so too the (name called).”
The Sunday Express obtained the bank account number listed on various prison voucher forms which showed payments made by prison officers. The Sunday Express also confirmed that the account belonged to an executive member of the POA.
The July 7 letter written by some of the executive members to the entire executive committee stated, “It is our firm belief that there appears to be a conspiracy to defraud the government and the people of Trinidad and Tobago of revenue via taxes using the Prison Officers Association by the (title called) and others yet unknown.
“He alleged at the meeting that all the people he lent money to using the POA to facilitate this money lending business knew they were borrowing money from him and not the POA, which is a breach of the laws of Trinidad and Tobago, namely the Prison Service Act Chapter 13:02 Prisons Service Code of Conduct Regulations 20.2, iii.
“This allegation by him warrants further investigation by the Public Service Commission to ascertain if our members knew that they borrowed money from him and not the Association and if they knew they were borrowing from him, that using salary deductions sent by the Association to the Prison Service Accounts department to recover the money is breaking the law. It is our firm belief that his initiative amounts to fraud and money laundering.”
In the July 7 letter, 11 of the 12 executive members vowed to get to the bottom of the matter, saying, “This matter will not be swept under the carpet as we promised members transparency, accountability and to go to the police if we discovered any acts that appear to be illegal taking place within the Prisons Officers Association.”
The Sunday Express understands that shortly after the letter was sent, several executive members submitted an official report to the Fraud Squad, which is currently investigating the allegations.
Police sources say that while the penalty for operating without a moneylender’s licence and charging interest on money loaned through this process may be minor, the charge of conspiracy, if proven, could carry a hefty fine and/or sentence.
Police say they plan to question people who may be willing to offer information in the matter.
Many questions to answer
According to a POA official, prison officers are being given loans, following which they would sign a prison voucher form, with a payment plan to pay back the sum borrowed over a four-month period at 20 per cent interest.
“The bank account number that they are paying the money back to does not belong to the POA. In fact, the POA only has accounts in Republic Bank and FCB. This account is a Scotiabank account. And the last I remembered, interest was ten per cent on loans, so when did that change?” queried the official.
Another senior prison official said when the new executive took up office in April, they realised that based on information obtained that at least 100 prison officers since last November had taken loans through this executive member.
“Some of the new members of the executive raised objections to this; they said something did not look right. That would have only been over the last six months and this has been happening since 2021, so it’s difficult to say how many prison officers took loans before last November, could be 200 to 300, and that can mean tens of thousands of dollars,” said the official.
“Some of the officers would have known and there are others that would not have known, and even one not knowing is cause for concern. How would they all have known that the bank account number is not the POA’s account, though the request for the loan was being made through an official prison voucher form?” another official asked.
No direct transfers
Citing one instance, a POA official said a prison officer obtained a $3,050 loan earlier this year, and the money was transferred directly into his account from the Scotiabank account belonging to the POA executive member.
“The POA gives small loans to members, which are cashed via cheques. This was not a POA loan, they don’t do direct transfers,” explained the official.
The official said the executive member under query at the June 27 meeting had also revealed that at least two payments of $50,000 each were made for this year to his Scotiabank account.
The POA official said: “We have been trying to stop this facility since, but certain executive committee members facilitated by two senior members are bypassing crucial executive members to continue this external loan business. Officers are applying for loans and their application form is taken from a particular officer. The executive member who now has the form in his possession decides who he is lending from the POA and who he is lending from his Scotia facility.”
Several of the fed-up executive members say while others are of the opinion that everything is above board, half the executive is not convinced.
President of the POA Gerard Gordon (see sidebar) said when he took up office in April this year, he put an end to the practice, but many POA insiders told the Sunday Express that it is ongoing.