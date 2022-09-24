Under the road-surfacing programme, internal engineers not only overpriced the cost to resurface 80 roads in Tobago by over $32 million, but “super-inflated” the cost of materials by almost $80 million.
This was among the findings of a preliminary report coming out of a forensic audit into development programmes conducted under the former PNM Tobago House of Assembly (THA) administration.
THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine made a statement on the report on Thursday during the ninth sitting of the 2021-2025 session of the THA.
Augustine also said three “blue-eyed” contractors were specifically “hand-picked” for the projects by the former THA executive, and that the proper process for procurement was not followed. He said millions of dollars were paid out to contractors although “the road ain’t do yet”, while contractors were paid in full for giving the THA “short road”.
“That amounts to fraud. It amounts to theft and collusion, and I am putting this on the record. I am of the firm belief that these over-payments were used in an effort to swindle monies for an election campaign that happened in December, and they still get their tail cut!” he said.
He said one person even reported to him that one of the contractors offered him $7 million to use his influence so that the contractor can be paid, adding he planned to take this information to the police.
Augustine claimed several attempts were made to stop him from presenting the preliminary report to the Assembly, including a pre-action protocol letter sent to him on Wednesday night by one of the three contractors.
“Well, I cast it into the legal dustbin because that pre-action protocol letter was not worth the e-mail it was sent on. And on my way here, I saw an-other e-mail threatening to go to court over the matter,” he said.
The chief secretary said there were three steps remaining to be taken by the examiners and auditors, which he did not want to identify, to ensure the “integrity of the outcomes”.
He said only a handful of public servants were in receipt of copies of the 90-page preliminary audit report and “not a single copy” was given to any member of his executive team.
When those steps are completed, Augustine said he will provide the evidence to the necessary law enforcement agencies for their own investigation.
“Number two, I will be naming and shaming all of the contractors involved in this thing!” Augustine declared.
Saying he planned to take progressive steps to establish a whistle-blower system in Tobago, Augustine invited THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris to join him in building out a proposal for the THA’s very own whistleblower legislation.
He also had a message for former THA deputy chief secretary Watson Duke: “Brother Duke, I know there will come a day when I would have to rescue you because Port of Spain does not love you as much as Tobago loves you.”
Road-surfacing scandal
Augustine said the much anticipated report was submitted on September 9 by the Caribbean Institute of Forensic Accounting, the firm engaged by the THA to conduct the forensic audit into five development programmes under the PNM-led THA between 2019-2021.
The programmes under probe were the road restoration programme, the road resurfacing programme, the emergency restoration works programme, the emergency infrastructure rehabilitation programme and the agriculture access road programme.
The Augustine-led THA approved the independent audit on February 9 this year. Augustine said because of the quantum and different levels of work required for the probe, the audit is being done on a phased basis.
The first report was on the road-resurfacing programme for fiscal year 2020/2021, under the then-Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment (DIQE). Augustine said the auditors were working on the reports on the other four programmes, and are expected to deliver them before the end of this year.
He said according to forensic examiners, in 2021 the former THA executive council approved DIQE’s recommendation for a total of $206,468,925 be allocated in “stated percentages” between three specific contractors for the resurfacing of 80 roads on the island.
He said the examiner found that since the DIQE selection process did not follow a typical procurement process, none of the usual supporting documents, such as the request for proposal, letter of award, evaluation report, were available for examination. “To put it in simple words, these findings seem to suggest there was no competitive tendering process for 80 road projects valued at $206 million. It also suggests that the contractors were hand-picked and the $206 million in road-resurfacing works were shared among them on the approval of the last executive council. No technical or other justification was found to support the decision and the method used to share the TT$206 million in contracts among the three selected contractors,” Augustine said.
He said none of the contracts used by DIQE contained critical items that Government agencies rely upon for protection. “Simply put, there were no proper written contractual arrangements between the contractors and the DIQE to protect the public interest in $206 million in road resurfacing works... in fact, I will shock you by telling you that the majority of the contracts are written but they remain unsigned,” Augustine said.
He said in all there were 78 signed and unsigned contracts, while no contracts were produced for two of the projects.
He said the examiner found that 96 per cent of the prices on the 78 contracts were identical to the internal estimates done by the DIQE’s engineer. He said these results indicated the engineer’s estimates were used to determine the prices of the contracts. “So, there was apparently no negotiations, no request of the three special blue-eyed contractors to provide any quotation...,” Augustine said.
He said when the examiner asked an independent cost expert to redo the estimates done by the engineer and to “line it up” with the going rates for Tobago at that time, it was found the engineer’s estimate to complete 80 roads was $32.1 million more.
Augustine said the examiner probed further by comparing the quantities of materials in the engineer’s estimates to the independent expert’s, and found that except for “2mm coarse sand”, the DIQE engineer’s estimates for all other materials were “over-quantified” by an estimated $79.8 million.
Inflated cost
Augustine said based on the “inflated” cost of materials, the examiner decided to do site visits “to see what was actually used”. He said out of the 80 road projects, the auditors selected 21 of the most expensive roads for measurement testing. He said the examiners found the hot mix asphalt required for each of the 21 roads was over-calculated by 53 per cent.
He reported that although there was no evidence of work started or in progress at 11 of the 21 road projects, these 11 roads had certificates of completion. He said four of the 11 projects have been paid for in full, to the tune of $15.5 million.
Augustine said ten road projects measured by DIQE engineers totalled 49,643.99 square metres but when remeasured, examiners noted that they were actually 23,065.40 square metres. He said the over-estimated difference amounted to $22.7 million. He said despite the roads not being completed, seven of these ten projects were paid for in full, which cost the THA $32.2 million.