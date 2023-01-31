LADY Gypsy (Lynette Steele) is free to sing her controversial calypso “Political Cemetery” “anytime she desires” at the Kaiso ShowKase calypso tent, said manager Ras Kommanda (Steve Pascal).
Ras Kommanda said reports of Lady Gypsy being barred from performing the contentious song at the San Fernando-based tent are inaccurate.
“She sing it last night in Arima, she will sing it tomorrow night too and for as long as she wants,” Ras Kommanda said.
The self-proclaimed Dragon Lady of Calypso sings a political obituary for several high-ranking Members of Parliament from the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM) Government, promising to make space for them in her cemetery.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi, Finance Minister Colm Imbert, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston ‘Gypsy’ Peters, who is also Lady Gypsy’s brother, are among those targeted by her for “early burial” in the song (see lyrics).
Not informed of change
Kommanda said Lady Gypsy did not audition for Kaiso ShowKase with the song, however.
She was selected as a cast member for another 2023 offering “One Moment of Glory”, which she performed at the tent’s opening, on Friday night, at Palms Club, San Fernando.
An issue only arose when she decided to change songs without consultation, Kommanda added.
“If you are my employer and you hire me to fix yuh fridge, but low and behold I want to do plumbing, won’t you have an issue. Yuh didn’t hire me for plumbing. We hired her to do a particular piece that suited our format,” Kommanda said.
Kommanda said the tent hierarchy encouraged Lady Gypsy to enter “One Moment of Glory” into the National Calypso Monarch competition believing it has the potential to take her all the way to the Big Yard final on Dimanche Gras night at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
“We are looking out for our sister, trying to push her to the Big Yard, then you (Lady Gypsy) suddenly change your mind and start to push this song. Then I saw her on the Opposition (United National Congress political) platform and saying ‘we doh want yuh sing de song.’
“Somebody else seems to be pulling the strings and the puppet master is very good,” Kommanda said.
The Express was unable to reach Lady Gypsy for comment yesterday.
Repeated calls to her mobile phone went unanswered.
Lady Gypsy’s
“Political Cemetery” lyrics
Verse 1
I have a political cemetery
It’s not for normal people like you and me
It is for all dem politician
And ah diggin’ dey grave, no fork with meh hand
Ah find some ah dem dey livin’ too long
And every five years is de same ole song
Some ah dem dead jus shame to lie down
So, I prepare for dem a burial ground
Chorus 1
Rowley, my first grave for he
Put joy in meh heart, put him down with glee
All ah dem useless politician
Only makin’ up numbers in my island
Al-Rawi, I refuse body
Ah leave dem Muslim dem to deal with he
Big smile on meh face, and with meh bare hand
Is time to move trash from out this land
Verse 2
Imbert I takin’ my time with he
I personally will prepare his body
Make sure he have a sardonic grin on he face
Thas all he does do, that man is a waste
Bury he in de back of my cemetery
Turn he upside down he face I cyah see
Look for de strongest grave digger to cover he
Not with he hand, put good fork on he
Chorus 2
Gypsy, political grasshopper
I may feel lil pitty cause he’s my brother
But like Tarzan he swinging from vine to vine
Is time I help he to make up he mind
Fitzgerald, rasta city
I know dey go glad to get he body
Rest he on Beetham for all to see
Drink two beers and watch corbeau get happy
Verse 3
I doh care all who go vex with me
But Kamla I not ready to bury
She is a strong determined woman like me
And deserve a chance to run this country
When she in power I doh go hungry
And calypsonian does get big money
She doh deserve no spot in my cemetery
I puttin’ she in de centre ah de city
Chorus 3
Paula, yuh too damn lazy
Yuh sit on a throne, while women die daily
Yuh deserve a nice spot in my cemetery
All yuh do is just collect big salary
Regis, yuh disappoint me
With yuh racial tongue yuh like yuh cyah see
Yuh barber does trim yuh with weed wacker
Whole day all yuh do is call shushula
Verse 4
Farley boy yuh is a boss
I celebrate with you when PNM loss
One day you must come buss a lime with me
We go knock a glass make we self happy
Ah yardie that what yuh is to me
A grassroot man stand up for country
I will stand by yuh side and watch you at work
But if yuh falter yuh goin to get fork
Chorus 4
Watson, what is wrong with you
I thought you and Farley woulda stick like glue
Boy shake de man hand and tighten that space
Before PNM come back and win that race
Shamfa, want we sacrifice
Yet every week she have new wheels, man she living nice
You and de coal pot resemble and strong
A pommecythere dread and you like a clown