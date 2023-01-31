Lady Gypsy

LADY Gypsy (Lynette Steele) is free to sing her controversial calypso “Political Cemetery” “anytime she desires” at the Kaiso ShowKase calypso tent, said manager Ras Kommanda (Steve Pascal).

Ras Kommanda said reports of Lady Gypsy being barred from performing the contentious song at the San Fernando-based tent are inaccurate.

“She sing it last night in Arima, she will sing it tomorrow night too and for as long as she wants,” Ras Kommanda said.

The self-proclaimed Dragon Lady of Calypso sings a political obituary for several high-ranking Members of Parliament from the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM) Government, promising to make space for them in her cemetery.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi, Finance Minister Colm Imbert, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston ‘Gypsy’ Peters, who is also Lady Gypsy’s brother, are among those targeted by her for “early burial” in the song (see lyrics).

Not informed of change

Kommanda said Lady Gypsy did not audition for Kaiso ShowKase with the song, however.

She was selected as a cast member for another 2023 offering “One Moment of Glory”, which she performed at the tent’s opening, on Friday night, at Palms Club, San Fernando.

An issue only arose when she decided to change songs without consultation, Kommanda added.

“If you are my employer and you hire me to fix yuh fridge, but low and behold I want to do plumbing, won’t you have an issue. Yuh didn’t hire me for plumbing. We hired her to do a particular piece that suited our format,” Kommanda said.

Kommanda said the tent hierarchy encouraged Lady Gypsy to enter “One Moment of Glory” into the National Calypso Monarch competition believing it has the potential to take her all the way to the Big Yard final on Dimanche Gras night at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

“We are looking out for our sister, trying to push her to the Big Yard, then you (Lady Gypsy) suddenly change your mind and start to push this song. Then I saw her on the Opposition (United National Congress political) platform and saying ‘we doh want yuh sing de song.’

“Somebody else seems to be pulling the strings and the puppet master is very good,” Kommanda said.

The Express was unable to reach Lady Gypsy for comment yesterday.

Repeated calls to her mobile phone went unanswered.

Lady Gypsy’s

“Political Cemetery” lyrics

Verse 1

I have a political cemetery

It’s not for normal people like you and me

It is for all dem politician

And ah diggin’ dey grave, no fork with meh hand

Ah find some ah dem dey livin’ too long

And every five years is de same ole song

Some ah dem dead jus shame to lie down

So, I prepare for dem a burial ground

Chorus 1

Rowley, my first grave for he

Put joy in meh heart, put him down with glee

All ah dem useless politician

Only makin’ up numbers in my island

Al-Rawi, I refuse body

Ah leave dem Muslim dem to deal with he

Big smile on meh face, and with meh bare hand

Is time to move trash from out this land

Verse 2

Imbert I takin’ my time with he

I personally will prepare his body

Make sure he have a sardonic grin on he face

Thas all he does do, that man is a waste

Bury he in de back of my cemetery

Turn he upside down he face I cyah see

Look for de strongest grave digger to cover he

Not with he hand, put good fork on he

Chorus 2

Gypsy, political grasshopper

I may feel lil pitty cause he’s my brother

But like Tarzan he swinging from vine to vine

Is time I help he to make up he mind

Fitzgerald, rasta city

I know dey go glad to get he body

Rest he on Beetham for all to see

Drink two beers and watch corbeau get happy

Verse 3

I doh care all who go vex with me

But Kamla I not ready to bury

She is a strong determined woman like me

And deserve a chance to run this country

When she in power I doh go hungry

And calypsonian does get big money

She doh deserve no spot in my cemetery

I puttin’ she in de centre ah de city

Chorus 3

Paula, yuh too damn lazy

Yuh sit on a throne, while women die daily

Yuh deserve a nice spot in my cemetery

All yuh do is just collect big salary

Regis, yuh disappoint me

With yuh racial tongue yuh like yuh cyah see

Yuh barber does trim yuh with weed wacker

Whole day all yuh do is call shushula

Verse 4

Farley boy yuh is a boss

I celebrate with you when PNM loss

One day you must come buss a lime with me

We go knock a glass make we self happy

Ah yardie that what yuh is to me

A grassroot man stand up for country

I will stand by yuh side and watch you at work

But if yuh falter yuh goin to get fork

Chorus 4

Watson, what is wrong with you

I thought you and Farley woulda stick like glue

Boy shake de man hand and tighten that space

Before PNM come back and win that race

Shamfa, want we sacrifice

Yet every week she have new wheels, man she living nice

You and de coal pot resemble and strong

A pommecythere dread and you like a clown

