Freeport vendor dies days after shooting

A FREEPORT fruit vendor who was shot in the head last Thursday has died at hospital. Premnath Gopie, 39, of Siewdass Road, Todd’s Road, died at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH).
Gopie did not regain consciousness after the shooting, police said.
A police report on the incident stated that around 6.35 p.m. on July 22, Gopie was in the driver’s seat of his gold Ford Ranger van, when a silver Nissan AD wagon approached his vehicle.
Police were told that one of the occupants of the other vehicle extended a hand through a window and discharged multiple rounds at Gopie with a gun.
The shooter’s vehicle then sped off.
Gopie was taken to the Couva Health Facility and was later transferred to the SFGH. Crime scene officers retrieved six nine millimetre spent shell casings, a projectile, and other items at the scene.
Officers of the Central Police Division later found the shooter’s vehicle abandoned at Taitt Madoo Road, Felicity.
Police said the vehicle bore false number plates, as their records show that the number plate was assigned to a Kia Cerato.
The vehicle was taken to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit for forensic examination.
Detectives of Homicide Region III and Central Division police are continuing investigations.
The murder toll now stands at 205 compared with 258 in 2020.